Fil-Am R'bonney Gabriel to host Miss Universe Philippines 2024 finale

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R'bonney Gabriel will be hosting the coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 in late May.

The Fil-Am beauty queen from Texas will play master-of-ceremonies to, so far, the most competitive edition of the national pageant.

In a post on Instagram, the MUPH Organization wrote, "HOMECOMING QUEEN! Miss Universe 2022 R'bonney Gabriel pays tribute to her Filipino roots by serving as host for The Coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2024! Mabuhay, R'bonney!"

Moreover, drag queen Marina Summers, fresh from a stint with "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK versus the World Season 2," also informed the pageant community of the drag queen's involvement with the forthcoming national pageant.

On Instagram, the drag diva wrote, "Universe, it's SUMMERtime! I'm sooooo thrilled to announce that I will be performing at The Coronation of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on May 22, 2024."

This early, fans and supporters are excited not only with the host and performers but more so on who will finally be crowned as the new queen that will represent the country in the forthcoming Mexico pageant.

Outgoing queen Michelle Marquez Dee will crown her successor at the culmination of the "most beautiful night in the Philippines." The MUPH 2024 coronation night will unfold on May 22, 8 p.m., in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!