Marc Pingris speaks out vs affair rumors with Kim Rodriguez

Former Gilas Pilipinas member Marc Pingris after the national team's rout of Singapore in the 2017 SEABA Championships' Day 2 of action. |

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star player Marc Pingris denied having an affair with actress Kim Rodriguez.

In his Instagram account, Marc said he only saw Kim twice.

"Walang katotohanan ang mga lumalabas na balita tungkol sa amin ni Ms. Kim Rodriguez. Walang namamagitan sa aming dalawa gaya ng sinasabi ng ibang tao," Marc said.

"Nakasama ko po si Ms. Kim sa isang basketball event at sa isa pang event noong naging muse siya ng team namin," he added.

Marc expressed gratitude to those who brought the matter to his attention, saying that his family is doing fine.

"Salamat din sa nagpa-abot ng concern. Ok kami ng pamilya ko," he said.

"Wag na po tayong magpakalat ng mga balita na hindi totoo. Humihingi po kami ng respeto at para hindi madamay ang mga anak namin ni Danica. Salamat po at God bless," he added.

Romance rumors between Marc and Kim began when social media users posted photos of them in the same location.

RELATED: Danica Sotto reacts to alleged affair between husband Marc Pingris, Kim Rodriguez