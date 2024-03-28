Danica Sotto reacts to alleged affair between husband Marc Pingris, Kim Rodriguez

Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris and their children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, welcome the newest addition to their family, Jean-Luc.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Danica Sotto responded to cheating allegations involving her husband Marc Pingris and actress Kim Rodriguez.

Social media users were abuzz with trending photos of Marc and Kim in Sydney, Australia.

Danica's friend, Pebbles Duque, took to her Facebook account to defend Marc against the cheating allegation.

"Ay nako. He won’t do that. Maraming priorities si Marc. They have a beautiful family," Pebbles wrote.

"Re Marc Pingris: That photo was taken before pa Feb 16. My besfriend Danica and him have a very beautiful family," Pebbles wrote on another post.

"Holy week na, dasal na lang po tayo para naman mabawasan yung mga kasalanan natin," she added.

Danica commented on her friend's post.

"Kalma miga! We love you," Dannica commented.

"Buti ka pa, kalma!" Pebbles replied.

