Jason Abalos and EA Guzman are first-time lawyers on screen

Jason Abalos (right) and EA Guzman lend their talent to the GMA inspirational, legal drama titled ‘Lilet Matias: Attorney-At-Law,’ with Jo Berry in the titular role. Jason and EA play the roles of Atty. Boni Linao and Atty. Kurt Ignacio, respectively, who will use their legal knowledge and expertise to defend their clients. Off-cam, Jason is a husband to Vickie Rushton and dad to their first child and serves as a provincial board member, while EA is fiancé to Shaira Diaz. The young couple recently announced that they’re engaged.

MANILA, Philippines — Earning the right to be part of “the bar” for the legal drama, “Lilet Matias: Attorney-At-Law” are GMA actors Jason Abalos and Edgar Allan “EA” Guzman. Their respective characters, Atty. Boni Linao and Atty. Kurt Ignacio, will use their legal knowledge and expertise to defend their clients.

Jason and EA are portraying such a role for the first time.

“Siyempre, mahirap gumanap bilang isang abogado kasi hindi po gaya nung mga una kong ginagawa na labas, labas yung emotion (of course, playing a lawyer is difficult. The ones that I’ve portrayed before are in touch with their emotions),” said Jason in a recent press conference, which was also graced by EA. “Dito, bilang abogado ka, wala kang dapat na kinakampihan. People should see that you’re neutral. (My character) is on the side of truth and of the law.”

The idea of not taking sides or standing for truth requires their lawyer-characters to abandon any sign of emotionality (subjectivity) and to remain objective all the time.

“This is my first time playing the role of a lawyer,” shared EA. “It’s very challenging, but at the same time I use it as motivation.”

He took the time to study the role’s nuances as part of his preparation.

“I also watched movies (whose characters handled) cases and (appeared in) court scenes. So, I would have at least ideas on how a lawyer acts and talks,” added EA.

Their roles are also a breath of fresh air from the ones Jason and EA get to play on-camera and off-camera.

“I think there are similarities,” said Jason about his Atty. Boni and his work as a board member of Nueva Ecija’s second district. “(As public servants, our responsibility) is to serve and protect. parehas lang po (I think that’s the same with lawyers). Parehas lang talaga na kami ay nasa panig ng katotohanan para sa tao talaga (we are on the side of truth for the people).”

Like attorneys, some local government leaders attend to issues as cases and present their ideas. They use their attention to detail and persuasion skills to pass ordinances and policies that are beneficial to their communities and constituents.

Away from the klieg lights, Jason is a husband to former beauty queen Vickie Rushton and dad to their son Knoa.

As for EA, he and Kapuso actress Shaira Diaz are now engaged. His heart is full of joy with the latest development in his personal life.

“As for the date of the wedding, year pa lang po ang meron kasi Shaira is still in school. She wants to finish her studies, which is binibigay ko naman sa kanya yun (which is something I support). She’ll graduate this year.”

“And then, after that, perhaps a year pa, aayusin namin ang lahat (we need another year to prepare for the wedding)… 2026 is the perfect year for our wedding,” shared he.

Again, Jason and EA are among the actors who will give viewers a sneak peek into the legal world through the GMA Afternoon Primetime show.

According to concept creator and head writer Jmee Katanyag, the inspirational series started two to three years ago, and its lead star Jo Berry was among the inspirations. They were thinking of a project that would showcase her talent. From the documentary on Jo and her dad, they learned about her dream of becoming a lawyer.

So, the possibility of creating a show about the justice system came to the fore, and the idea of people and the marginalized learning about the country’s justice system to be represented by Jo Berry, shared Jmee.

The information from the show’s website shares that Lilet Matias, portrayed by Jo, has big dreams. One of which is to become a lawyer for people, who, similar to her plight, experience “injustices, discrimination, sexism, abuse, and poverty.”

Besides the different cases that Lilet and her colleagues in the profession will encounter, she will also deal with the case involving her family and her rights as a child, added Jmee.

“Aside from the public persona as a lawyer of Lilet, she also has to deal with a lot of things in her personal life, such as her family issues and, of course, her struggles with her co-workers,” reiterated director Adolf Alix Jr. “Jo did prepare for those (scenes).” Adolf could attest to the maturity of the Kapuso actress in her craft.

Like Jason and EA, it’s also the first time for Jo to play a lawyer on the screen.

Follow the stories of Lilet and attorneys Boni and Kurt on weekdays at 3:20 p.m. on GMA 7, Pinoy Hits, and GMA Pinoy TV.