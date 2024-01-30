^

'Hello, Love, Goodbye' stars Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards win big at 6th Gawad Lasallianeta

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 12:17pm
Scenes from the film feature Alden and Kathryn in famous locations in Hong Kong.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards are big winners at the recently concluded Gawad Lasallianeta 2024.

Kathryn and Alden failed to attend the awarding ceremony but sent their representatives.

Kathryn won as Most Outstanding Brand Endorser, Most Outsanding Film Actress and her film "A Very Good Girl" won as the Most Outstanding Filipino Film.

Alden, meanwhile, won as Most Outstanding Film Actor. 

Donny Pangilinan won as the Most Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, while Barbie Forteza won as the Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Vice Ganda also won four awards, including Most Influential Filipino Celebrity, Most Outstanding Male Entertainment Show Host, Most Outstanding Social Media Personality, and Most Outstanding X Influencer.

“It’s Showtime” was named as the Most Outstanding Variety Show, while its host Anne Curtis received Most Outstanding Female Entertainment Show Host.

"Magandang Buhay" hosts Regine Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal were awarded Most Outstanding Talk Show Hosts. 

Michael V received Most Outstanding Comedian and his "Pepito Manaloto" is the Most Outstanding Comedy Show.

Dingdong Dantes' "Family Feud" wins as Most Outstanding Entertainment Show.

David Licauco and director Mark Reyes received Zeal for Lasallian Excellence as Public Communicator Award recipients.

Gawad Lasallanieta aims to recognize the Most Outstanding Media, Most influential Celebrities, and Most Effective Communicators in The Philippines.

