Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

MANILA, Philippines — CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell to the viewers of the network, which just announced its shut down today.

In the last episode of "New Day" earlier, Ria, Jamie, Paolo and Christine gave their final words to their audience.

“And that’s it. That is it for us this Monday, January 29,” Ria said.

“Here in ‘New Day’ with all the news you needed,” Christine added.

“Thank you for joining us,” Jamie said.

Paolo then thanked their audience for watching CNN Philippines.

“If you look up and find cloudy skies, well rest assured that the sun will rise again, bringing fresh beginning for everyone, bringing a new day,” Paolo said.

“Until next time. Thank you for watching CNN Philippines,” he added.

Nine Media Corp. (NMC) earlier announced that television network CNN Philippines will officially cease operations starting Wednesday, January 31.

“CNN Philippines will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024,” the network said in an advisory posted on social media.

“We are forever grateful for the stories we've shared, the audience we've served, and to our dedicated team for their commitment to uphold the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability,” it added.



