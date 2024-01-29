^

Entertainment

Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 12:58pm
Christine Jacob, Paolo Abrera sign off as CNN Philippines shuts down
CNN Philippines' 'New Day' hosts
Christine Jacob-Sandejas via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — CNN Philippines' "New Day" hosts Ria Tanjuatco-Trillo, Jamie Herrell, Paolo Abrera and Christine Jacob-Sandejas bid farewell to the viewers of the network, which just announced its shut down today.

In the last episode of "New Day" earlier, Ria, Jamie, Paolo and Christine gave their final words to their audience. 

“And that’s it. That is it for us this Monday, January 29,” Ria said. 

“Here in ‘New Day’ with all the news you needed,” Christine added. 

“Thank you for joining us,” Jamie said. 

Paolo then thanked their audience for watching CNN Philippines. 

“If you look up and find cloudy skies, well rest assured that the sun will rise again, bringing fresh beginning for everyone, bringing a new day,” Paolo said. 

“Until next time. Thank you for watching CNN Philippines,” he added. 

Nine Media Corp. (NMC) earlier announced that television network CNN Philippines will officially cease operations starting Wednesday, January 31.

“CNN Philippines will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024,” the network said in an advisory posted on social media.

“We are forever grateful for the stories we've shared, the audience we've served, and to our dedicated team for their commitment to uphold the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability,” it added.
 
RELATEDCNN Philippines announces closure due to 'financial losses'

vuukle comment

CNN PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

Muhlach TV sitcom coming soon: Andres Muhlach officially joins showbiz

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of the Muhlach twins will finally see them in one show as Andres Muhlach has finally joined his twin sister Atasha and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Once bullied for being black, Alexie Brooks finds her place in Philippines pageantry

Once bullied for being black, Alexie Brooks finds her place in Philippines pageantry

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Newly-crowned Miss Iloilo 2024 Alexie Brooks is poised to represent Iloilo City in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

Muhlach family gets own TV5 sitcom

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Aga Muhlach and wife Charlene Gonzalez beamed with pride and happiness as they revealed that their twins, Atasha and Andres,...
Entertainment
fbtw
NET25 show &lsquo;Open for Business&rsquo; holds first awards ceremony

NET25 show ‘Open for Business’ holds first awards ceremony

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Last Thursday, Jan. 25,
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

After almost 2 years, Tom Rodriguez is back

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Talent manager Popoy Caritativo's Instagram post on Saturday caused a stir online as it featured him with actor Tom Rodr...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Music is a universal language': The Rose rises above K-pop at Manila concert

'Music is a universal language': The Rose rises above K-pop at Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Indie rock band The Rose has more of the singing and little to no dancing, but their most recent Manila show is an eargasmic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' through US election

Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' through US election

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Irreverent US comedian Jon Stewart, an icon among American liberals due to his biting political sarcasm, will return to satirical...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Ang Bayani at Ang Kanyang Sandok&rsquo;: A docu that inspires love for country

‘Ang Bayani at Ang Kanyang Sandok’: A docu that inspires love for country

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Learning history can be fun and exciting. It does not have to be drab even if it involves memorization of important names,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with