Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show' through US election

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 12:22pm
US comedian Jon Stewart as seen on the X, formerly Twitter, post of 'The Daily Show' on January 25, 2024.
The Daily Show via X

NEW YORK, United States — Irreverent US comedian Jon Stewart, an icon among American liberals due to his biting political sarcasm, will return to satirical news program "The Daily Show" as a part-time host and an executive producer for the US election cycle, the show confirmed Wednesday.

"Here it is, your moment of Zen," the show's official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted beneath an image of Stewart with his feet up on the set.

"Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!" Stewart himself posted, prompting a flood of replies from excited fans.

He is expected to start on February 12 and will host one night a week through the 2024 campaign cycle, likely Monday nights, Deadline reported. The show's correspondents, including Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng, will host other nights, it said.

He will also act as executive producer for every show until 2025, according to US media.

Stewart began hosting "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central in 1999. It quickly became required viewing for US intellectuals and developed a passionate cult following, while helping to launch the careers of other comedy greats, including "The Office" star Steve Carell, "The Late Show's" Stephen Colbert and "Last Week Tonight's" John Oliver.

Stewart hosted for 16 years, stepping down in 2015, when he handed the reins over to South African comic Trevor Noah.

Noah led the show successfully until he announced his own departure in 2022, setting off an at-times controversial search for his replacement that has seen a range of guest hosts — but no one to fill his seat permanently.

The news of Stewart's return to "The Daily Show" in the era of Donald Trump — he stepped down before Trump's first presidential run in 2016 — had social media users aflutter.

"Whoa. Amazing. @jonstewart on Trump, something we didn't get in 2016 or 2020," posted former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on X.

RELATED: Jon enters last week of hosting The Daily Show

DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART
