^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 1:57pm
Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds
Newlywed couple Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan
Instagram / iamangelicap

ALBAY, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year's Eve). 

The couple celebrated their union in a private ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Panganiban shared, "Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan."

"Maligayang bagong taon - Mrs Angelica Panganiban Homan," she added. 

Angelica announced her engagement to her baby's father in October 2023, and they welcomed their baby girl in September last year.

Angelica and Gregg crossed paths on the set of the actress' show in 2020. Their relationship blossomed a year later, and they became a couple.

vuukle comment

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

WEDDING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Family is and will always be love

Family is and will always be love

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Daza Christmas reunions were cancelled in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Fortunately, in 2023,...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Andrea Brillantes performs in Brilliant Awards amid KathNiel rumored controversy
play

WATCH: Andrea Brillantes performs in Brilliant Awards amid KathNiel rumored controversy

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Controversial actress Andrea Brillantes made a public appearance as she performed in the Brilliant Awards 2023 at the Newport...
Entertainment
fbtw
GomBurZa ignites renewed interest about freedom

GomBurZa ignites renewed interest about freedom

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
After GomBurZa romped off with seven awards in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), including second Best Picture honors,...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Christmas hits of 2023

The Christmas hits of 2023

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
This year saw Christmas music dominating the hit list in a big way for the very first time. It seemed like everybody needed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

Jiggy Manicad begins 2024 with news comeback on TV5

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
After a five-year hiatus from the news industry, Jiggy Manicad is set to debut this 2024 as the newest TV5 anchor, leaving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Boys Like Girls returning to Manila in April 2024

Boys Like Girls returning to Manila in April 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
American rock band Boys Like Girls are coming back for another concert in the Philippines in April 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' V, UMI collaborate on 'wherever u r'

BTS' V, UMI collaborate on 'wherever u r'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The song dropped on December 30, just as V marked his 28th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Wilkinson, Oscar nominee and 'Full Monty' star, dies aged 75

Tom Wilkinson, Oscar nominee and 'Full Monty' star, dies aged 75

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson, who starred in "The Full Monty" about a group of unemployed steel workers who...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parasite' actor Lee Sun Kyun's death prompts criticism of police, media

'Parasite' actor Lee Sun Kyun's death prompts criticism of police, media

By Claire Lee | 1 day ago
Lee Sun-kyun's reputation had suffered a significant blow when South Korean authorities launched an investigation into his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with