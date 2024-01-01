Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan welcome New Year as newlyweds

ALBAY, Philippines — Actress Angelica Panganiban stepped into 2024 as a newlywed after tying the knot with partner Gregg Homan on Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year's Eve).

The couple celebrated their union in a private ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Panganiban shared, "Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan."

"Maligayang bagong taon - Mrs Angelica Panganiban Homan," she added.

Angelica announced her engagement to her baby's father in October 2023, and they welcomed their baby girl in September last year.

Angelica and Gregg crossed paths on the set of the actress' show in 2020. Their relationship blossomed a year later, and they became a couple.