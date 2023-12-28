For Kylie Verzosa, starring in fantasy-action Penduko a highlight of her 2023

Penduko’s latest reimagination sees Kylie Verzosa as Liway, who ‘leads her team and navigates a world fraught with challenges armed with her combat prowess, wielding the traditional Filipino sibat,’ says the beauty queen- turned-actress. She trained for three months to play the part and pushed herself physically and mentally to embody Liway’s strength

Venturing into show business is the common road beauty queens take after their reign or as soon as they put the crown on their successor’s head.

Such an endeavor is never an outright success, however. It presupposes patience, hard work, discipline, talent, as well as luck.

Kylie Verzosa, Bb. Pilipinas-International 2016 and that same year’s Miss International, belongs to a bevy of Pinay beauties who have found their foothold in acting and continue to improve their craft by embarking on new and diverse assignments.

Kylie is part of Penduko, a Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, with Matteo Guidicelli in the titular role and Jason Paul Laxamana as the director.

The latest reimagination of Penduko sees Kylie as Liway, as described by the actress in some interviews, as someone who is perhaps unaware of the beauty she possesses and is a firm believer in what she holds true.

Kylie displays her badass side in scenes from Penduko, produced by Epik Studios, MediaQuest Ventures, Ninuno Media, Sari-Sari Network, Inc., Studio Viva and Viva Films.

“I trained for three months for this role, and I really pushed myself physically and mentally to embody Liway’s strength,” answered Kylie when asked about interesting tidbits regarding her film character and the mental and physical preparations the role demanded from her via an e-mail interview with The STAR.

“Liway is a character that possesses a dynamic and self-reliant persona,” added she. “She leads her team, and she navigates a world fraught with challenges armed with her combat prowess, wielding the traditional Filipino sibat (a spear).”

Aside from that, her character is a mananambal, or a traditional healer. This complements the personal journey of Penduko, gifted with a supernatural ability, who decides to live in the city and eventually becomes a member of the underground company with the intention “to heal victims of sorcery,” as online information provides.

The male main character will discover and distinguish for himself what differentiates a healer from a sorcerer.

All this is based on the work of National Artist for Visual Arts and the Dean of Filipino Illustrators Francisco Coching. The fantasy-action film recaptures and reminds everyone, particularly the young generation, about the rich Philippine culture, folk, and literature.

“Being a Filipina actress, this really inspired me to get to know more about (it). I immediately gravitated towards her character. Liway is not just about physical strength, she embodies the spirit of self-defense and tenacity, serving as a symbol of empowerment for women,” said Kylie.

Interestingly, her character’s name is Liway, which one may associate with a female commander.

So, how does Kylie view Liway? Is the latter the usual protagonist or antagonist in a narrative people are accustomed to encountering and experiencing inside the cinema?

“I will leave this for you to find out when you watch Penduko. There will be some interesting twists, but I’m more excited for everyone to really watch and embrace the film as a whole.”

Penduko, produced by Epik Studios, MediaQuest Ventures, Ninuno Media, Sari-Sari Network, Inc., Studio Viva and Viva Films, gave her the chance to work with creatives such as Matteo and Jason Paul, Kylie’s director in Baby Boy, Baby Girl.

“I’ve worked with director (Jason) Paul Laxamana multiple times, and this is my first project with Matteo. I would add filming this with them and the rest of the cast as a highlight of my 2023. It was such a smooth and fun film to shoot,” shared the beauty queen-turned-actress.

As a working actor, what are her takeaways from being part of the Penduko’s newest film adaptation and version?

“My main takeaway is to just keep going and trying. In the dynamic world of Penduko, Liway’s character shines as a testament to the limitless potential of women in the realm of superheroes and in everyday life. I wish to empower young women to do the same,” concluded she.

(Watch Penduko and all other Metro Manila Film Festival entries, such as Firefly, GomBurZa, and Mallari in cinemas nationwide.)