Kimson and Polo are men in love in Lovers/Liars

Through their inspired performances, Kimson Tan (above) and Polo Ravales have shown the stance of their characters Ronnie and Kelvin, respectively, love- and romance-wise, in the GMA Telebabad drama series Lovers/Liars. Cardiologist Ronnie has a secret affair with medical sales representative Joseph, while Kelvin is involved with a man and a woman.

MANILA, Philippines — Followers of the GMA Telebabad drama series, Lovers/Liars, have been acquainted with its 10 dramatis personae, essayed by veteran and newbie actors, for the past three weeks.

Within that timeline, they’ve already made sense of the characters’ personality, station in life, purpose for living and stance about love and romance.

Two of them are Ronnie and Kelvin, described as the loving and obedient cardiologist and the arrogant and selfish guy, respectively, on the show’s website.

At this point of the evolving Lovers/Liars narrative, the male characters have revealed somehow “the secrets they keep, the lies they tell,” as its teaser puts it.

Polo Ravales and Kimson Tan are up for the challenge to play Ronnie and Kelvin and they make viewers contemplate the image of a lover and a liar in the contemporary times.

“Ang ginawa ko kasi yung fiancée ko ay pinanood ko dun sa monitor. Pinatabi ko kay direk (What I did was ask my fiancée to sit beside the director and watch the scene in the monitor),” said Polo of his way of finding out if he and Rob Gomez had onscreen chemistry — and if they delivered in that intimate scene — during a recent press conference.

In the Crisanto Aquino-directed nonconventional, triple-plot drama, Polo’s Ronnie has a secret affair with medical sales representative Joseph (Rob).

“With that, I would be able to know if our scene was good,” added he. “Alam mo (kung ano) ang nangyari kinikilig sila sa eksena namin ni Rob (You know what happened they were elated and thrilled). They were happy with our performance.”

The scene was carefully and creatively done by people in charge, who know the medium and the viewers’ profile.

Kimson, on the other hand, is again Kelvin to Kapuso viewers. His character charms both men (straight acting and flamboyant) and women.

Before securing his latest role, Kimson played Steven, who had a May-December romance with a woman named Violet (Beauty Gonzalez), in Mano Po Legacy: The Flower Sisters.

“Both are challenging to me,” said Kimson about his two GMA Telebabad roles. “We know how really good she (Ms. Beauty) is (as an actress). It was challenging because it was my first time to play someone who was involved with an older woman.”

“Now, with this series, my character has an affair with the characters played by Jhai Ho and Lianne (Valentin). There are many aspects of it that I find challenging,” added he, who approaches every scene differently and is expected to offer something new by following his line of thinking. Thus, he has to be prepared.

Things will become more interesting when Kelvin pursues Hannah (played by Lianne), whose sugar daddy is a well-off and influential businessman.

In a previous article, Kimson shared that he wants to try his hand at varied acting genres and diverse roles. It will help him further understand what his craft is about. He also mentioned that acting coach Ana Feleo has taught him about the key principles of acting and the value of becoming a versatile actor.

Among his important takeaways from Ana is getting ready for his emotional obligation to the character Kimson is portraying.

Having done a myriad of roles, Polo knows the challenges about playing someone who is involved with another man.

The actor played the bisexual, successful architect Oscar and a lover to Luis Alandy’s Adrian character in Manay Po, directed by Joel Lamangan. He reprised the role in the sequel Manay Po 2: Overload in which characters Oscar and Adrian consider having a child via surrogacy.

Polo’s first kissing scene with a male actor was with Luis in the same movie, said he in the TV interview with Boy Abunda.

“So, siyempre kailangan ‘pag dating ko sa set, I’m prepared. I’m mentally, physically prepared. ‘pag dating ko dun, kapag (sinabing) action, kailangan kong i-kiss si Luis. Kailangan naming maghalikan,” added he.

Regarding his mindset in doing such a role was, as he put it, “It’s work that I have to do.”

Again, in the TV series, Polo and Rob’s characters are in a same-sex relationship. Polo was impressed with how Rob has taken this side of the latter’s character.

“Nagulat ako kasi magaling siyang artista (I was surprised. He’s a very good actor),” said he. “I never felt any awkwardness from him. ‘pag dating namin sa set, game na siya agad (When we were on the set, he was game). He’s very professional at malayo ang mararating ni Rob (he will go far in acting). Iba yung passion niya.”

As viewers follow the romantic affairs and secrets of Ronnie and Kelvin, the inspired acting of Polo and Kimson also makes them contemplate the different faces of lovers and liars in present time. So, watch Lovers/Liars weeknights at 9:35 on GMA.