'No love team': Michelle Dee to join Ruru Madrid in 'Black Rider' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 5:08pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee at the homecoming media conference hosted by GMA-7 Sparkle on November 30, 2023.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — For Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, she would like to shine on her own moving forward in her acting career, especially now that she is deluged with opportunities after her commendable performance at this year's Miss Universe finals held in El Salvador. 

The returning beauty queen faced the press at the homecoming media conference hosted by her talent agency, GMA Sparkle, yesterday. 

"Honestly, I want to be able to shine on my own, not have to be linked or depend on a love team," she replied when she was asked who she wants to work with. 

She quickly added, "But of course, I have so many dream co-actors in the Philippines. I can't just choose one. Of course, I'd love to work with Alden (Richards) again. I'd love to work with Ruru, which I am for 'Black Rider.' Papa P (Piolo Pascual), Xian Lim is also one of those co-actors." 

She and Alden worked together last August as among the judges at the Miss Filipina International 2023 held in California, United States. 

While she is not averse to working with her dream co-actors, she would want to be able to star in a show that puts the spotlight on her role or character. She cited Scarlett Johansson's titular Marvel origin movie, "Black Widow." 
 
"But again, I'd love to be able to shine on my own. Maybe something like 'Black Widow' where you can really shine authentically as yourself na wala masyadong love team," she added. 

She is not picky with the genre but quipped that she might not beat her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, whom she described as an "unprecendentedly the funniest woman on Earth." 

"Pero 'yung action-drama, as long as it's the right story, the right cast, I'm very open," she added. 

Prior to her long Miss Universe 2023 preparation, Michelle was cast as Freya, one of the deadly yet funny villains of the epic action-fantasy drama "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" earlier this year. 

