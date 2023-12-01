Michelle Dee on Paula Shugart exit: 'One huge loss for Miss Universe'

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee said that the exit of outgoing Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Paula Shugart is a huge loss for the organization.

This year's bet to the 72nd Miss Universe held in El Salvador shared kind words for Shugart, who has been with the MUO since the 1990s.

"She is definitely motherly, like she respects everyone. She respects the pageant and everything that is involved with it," Dee said.

She was initially asked about current Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip at the homecoming media conference held yesterday hosted by her talent agency, GMA Sparkle.

"When she made her announcement that she was stepping down, I had a moment with her backstage. I was at a loss for words because I really find her one of the most inspirational women around the world. All I said was thank you.

"Naiiyak ako in that moment because I really did look up to her and I feel like her stepping down is one huge loss for Miss Universe," she added.

Shugart's exit from the organization was announced days before the coronation night last November 18 where Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned as her country's first-ever Miss Universe.

