Michelle Dee shares how GMA is supporting her Miss Universe journey

MANILA, Philippines — “GMA is very supportive of my dream, nag-gi-give way po talaga sila for Miss Universe (Philippines) at nakakataba po talaga ng puso, not only that they gave me one of my dream roles, they also allow me to do Miss Universe (Philippines).”

That was Michelle Marquez Dee speaking in a previous virtual chat with The STAR and acknowledging the support of her network in pursuing her showbiz career and pageant journey.

At that time, her bounty hunter, “femme fatale and highly-skilled combatant” character named Freya in Mga Lihim ni Urduja was already gaining following on the small screen and her second attempt to win the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 title began.

As you and I know, Michelle delivered an inspired performance in the GMA Telebabad primetime series and earned the right to represent the country in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe in El Salvador. The pageant will be aired on Nov. 19 via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel and iWantTFC.

In a recent send-off press conference attended by various print, broadcast, and new media outlet representatives, Michelle recalled how the Kapuso network is behind her in every pageant endeavor.

“Beyond my acting career, when I first started my pageant journey, I really had Sparkle Artist management supporting me in the background, from trying to get me sponsors to making sure I have media mileage,” said she, who also appreciates the psychological and emotional help it provides her. “To know that these people champion and support me in whatever I need, thank you so much for just being with me.”

Michelle’s first foray into the pageant world was joining Miss World Philippines in 2019, which crowned her as the country’s delegate at Miss World in London. She made it to the Top 12.

Photo by @iamdoc on Instagram via Michelle Dee's social media

Again, as a show of support to her pageant journey, GMA Network, Inc. and Sparkle GMA Artist Center were behind the send-off-cum-meet-the-press event for Michelle to share her thoughts before her trip to the host country and “allow her to take control of her own narrative,” as a piece of information given to this paper said.

Sparkle also had a photo shoot with the actress-beauty queen and an Oct. 24 send-off party with family and friends in attendance, according to the same source. The talent management team is proud of the hard work and dedication Michelle has already put in at this point in her Miss Universe story.

“You know GMA took me in when I was still tagged as the daughter of Melanie Marquez,” shared she. “I really didn’t have any experience in the industry. It’s because of GMA that I really grew to be this artistic person… For those who don’t know, I actually chose to be an actress first before becoming a beauty queen.”

Photo courtesy of Sparkle GMA

“And GMA really helped me mold that personality and truly they are the best,” added she.

Witnessing her performance come finals and coronation night in El Salvador are mom Melanie Marquez, Pinay supermodel and 1979 Miss International, with siblings (Maxine, Mazen, Adam, and Abraham) and friends from L.A, said she.

Michelle’s best friend Harry Hartman, beauty queens Samantha Panlilio and Maureen Montagne and people from Miss Universe Philippines Organization are also expected to fly. Michelle added that Rhian Ramos and Sam Verzosa are considering going to El Salvador.

She is definitely bringing with her the support of Pinoy pageant fans.

“Autism awareness is something that I live and breathe and I advocate for because of my siblings,” said she of the main advocacy Michelle is presenting at Miss U as a global competition and platform, along with her other timely causes that involve mental health, women empowerment, and issues concerning the LGBTQIA+ community.

So far, the Philippines has produced four Miss Universe winners (Gloria Diaz in 1969; Margie Moran, 1973; Pia Wurtzbach, 2015; and Catriona Gray, 2018), with eight runners-up, three finalists (Top 5 and 6) and 10 semi-finalists (Top 10, 12, 16, 20 and 21).

When El Salvador hosted Miss Universe for the first time in 1975, the Philippine delegate Rosemarie “Chiqui” Brosas breezed through the Top 12 and was named fourth runner-up to winner Anne Marie Pohtamo of Finland.

Forty-eight years later, it’s Michelle’s turn to represent the country in El Salvador. She is taking up the challenge to regain the Philippines’ semi-finals placement and, with destiny on her side, to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.