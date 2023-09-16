^

Entertainment

Yassi Pressman supportive of sister Issa's relationship with James Reid

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 16, 2023 | 12:45pm
Yassi Pressman supportive of sister Issa's relationship with James Reid
Actress Yassi Pressman (right) and sister Issa Pressman.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman assured her support for her sister Issa, who is currently in a relationship with actor-singer James Reid.

Yassi appeared on the September 14 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."

Boy brought up Issa and James' recent public appearances at fashion brand launches in a Makati mall and at the 2023 Preview Ball.

"I think nasabi na ng lahat ng kailangan sabihin," Yassi said. "It's [Issa's] first time to come out and makasalita in months, galing sa isang napakalalang operasyon."

The actress stressed that she is happy as long as her sister is happy too, reiterating that she is glad to hear her sister's voice again.

She also talked about her non-showbiz ex-boyfriend, Jon Semira, with whom she was once engaged prior to their split last August. 

WATCH: Yassi Pressman opens up about her sister Issa, split with Jon Semira

"Unfortunately [our relationship] just didn't go that way, pero at the end of the day I value time I've had with a person, lahat ng may malaking ambag sa buhay ko hindi ko makakalimutan," Yassi fondly said of Jon.

Yassi added that she and Jon are still on talking terms and share businesses together, keeping her thoughts brief out of respect for the privacy of their relationship and of Jon himself.

Boy then asked what Yassi had learned from their relationship, and the actress-model said Jon taught her to go for her dreams and not be afraid to commit.

"For me as a person, seeing now that I'm a bit more mature, I don't really need to rush into things anymore and feeling ko ngayon lang ako nagkaroon ng pagkakataon to really just focus on myself," Yassi continued.

When pressed by Boy about lessons on love, Yassi answered that one has to be honest with oneself. Yassi also confirmed that she is not dating politicians Sandro Marcos or Luigi Villafuerte, though she admits being happy in the presence of the latter. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

vuukle comment

BOY ABUNDA

FAST TALK

ISSA PRESSMAN

JAMES REID

JON SEMIRA

YASSI PRESSMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

TAPE shows proofs of owning 'Eat Bulaga' YouTube channel

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. reiterated that they own the YouTube channel of "Eat Bulaga" and they did...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tony Tony Chopper debut? Netflix renews 'One Piece' for season 2

Tony Tony Chopper debut? Netflix renews 'One Piece' for season 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
“One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda said Netflix will renew the show for a second season.
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira opens up about recent ADHD diagnosis

Moira opens up about recent ADHD diagnosis

By MJ Marflori | 14 hours ago
The common showbiz follower knows that singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre did not have the easiest time in recent years....
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Rhen Esca&ntilde;o and Jerome Ponce&rsquo;s onscreen chemistry translate to real life?

Will Rhen Escaño and Jerome Ponce’s onscreen chemistry translate to real life?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Will Rhen Escaño and Jerome Ponce’s onscreen chemistry translate to real life?
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB slams online threats vs Lala Sotto

MTRCB slams online threats vs Lala Sotto

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has denounced the “alarming online attacks” against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hugh Jackman and wife separating after 27 years: statement

Hugh Jackman and wife separating after 27 years: statement

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Entertainment
fbtw
London Fashion Week throws spotlight on young designers

London Fashion Week throws spotlight on young designers

By Caroline Taix | 5 hours ago
This year, more than 80 designers are set to present their spring/summer 2024 collections, with around 50 catwalk shows and...
Entertainment
fbtw
CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

CCP National Theatre Live debuts plays of Benedict Cumberbatch, Emilia Clarke, Ian McKellen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines is partnering with National Theatre Live to screen some of the best of British...
Entertainment
fbtw
Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Sampaguita relive the 1970s in &lsquo;Tugtugan Sitenta 2&rsquo;&nbsp;

Leah Navarro, Marco Sison, Sampaguita relive the 1970s in ‘Tugtugan Sitenta 2’ 

By Francine Medina | 21 hours ago
Happening tonight, "Tugtugan Sitenta 2" features Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of Wadab, Boyfriends lead vocalist Joey Abando,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with