Yassi Pressman supportive of sister Issa's relationship with James Reid

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman assured her support for her sister Issa, who is currently in a relationship with actor-singer James Reid.

Yassi appeared on the September 14 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."

Boy brought up Issa and James' recent public appearances at fashion brand launches in a Makati mall and at the 2023 Preview Ball.

"I think nasabi na ng lahat ng kailangan sabihin," Yassi said. "It's [Issa's] first time to come out and makasalita in months, galing sa isang napakalalang operasyon."

The actress stressed that she is happy as long as her sister is happy too, reiterating that she is glad to hear her sister's voice again.

She also talked about her non-showbiz ex-boyfriend, Jon Semira, with whom she was once engaged prior to their split last August.

WATCH: Yassi Pressman opens up about her sister Issa, split with Jon Semira

"Unfortunately [our relationship] just didn't go that way, pero at the end of the day I value time I've had with a person, lahat ng may malaking ambag sa buhay ko hindi ko makakalimutan," Yassi fondly said of Jon.

Yassi added that she and Jon are still on talking terms and share businesses together, keeping her thoughts brief out of respect for the privacy of their relationship and of Jon himself.

Boy then asked what Yassi had learned from their relationship, and the actress-model said Jon taught her to go for her dreams and not be afraid to commit.

"For me as a person, seeing now that I'm a bit more mature, I don't really need to rush into things anymore and feeling ko ngayon lang ako nagkaroon ng pagkakataon to really just focus on myself," Yassi continued.

When pressed by Boy about lessons on love, Yassi answered that one has to be honest with oneself. Yassi also confirmed that she is not dating politicians Sandro Marcos or Luigi Villafuerte, though she admits being happy in the presence of the latter. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATED: Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman