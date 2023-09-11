^

Fashion and Beauty

'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 10:13pm
'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre
Issa Pressman at the Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening (left) while looking at James Reid taking pictures with Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis and Nadine Lustre (right).
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid reacted on his unintentional attire "twinning" with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre at last week's opening of Gucci store in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

In his interview with the media during the Preview Ball last Friday, James said that it was his current girlfriend Issa Pressman who noticed the twinning incident. 

"Yes, I saw that! Actually, Issa's the one that showed it to me. She was like, 'Oh my god, your outfits are matching'," James said. 

James clarified that it was Gucci's international team that curated the celebrity ambassadors' outfits, including his, and those of Nadine, Anne Curtis and Liza Soberano for the event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Reid (@james)

"But yeah, [the] clothes, they were picked out by the international Gucci team. And it just turns out that, you know, the outfits matched and we looked great," he said. 

He also added that it was great to see his ex-girlfriend in the event.

"But yeah, I just had a lot of fun at the Gucci event I had a lot of fun with Issa, with Liza, and the rest of the Careless team," he said. 

"And it was great to see her [Nadine], and yeah, it was a great night," he added. 

Issa, on the other hand, even praised James and Nadine for the supposed unexpected twinning.

"Wala lang... yeah, I mean, clothes are clothes, right? They're both, like, Gucci ambassadors and they both repped it well," she said.

"So, we're, like, good job to the Philippines for repping Gucci so well!" 

RELATED: James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre ‘twinning’ in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening 

vuukle comment

JAMES REID

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party
3 days ago

In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Fashion &lsquo;bookazine&rsquo; with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023
Exclusive
3 days ago

Fashion ‘bookazine’ with Belle Mariano on cover up for signing at Manila International Book Fair 2023

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style,” the fashion “bookazine” (magazine book)...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre &lsquo;twinning&rsquo; in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening&nbsp;
4 days ago

James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre ‘twinning’ in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
What would you do if you and your current girlfriend bump into your ex at a party?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Anne Curtis shares her most prized Gucci possessions
Exclusive
4 days ago

Anne Curtis shares her most prized Gucci possessions

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
From sneakers to open high-heels, Anne Curtis has been spotted wearing Gucci through the years.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs
Exclusive
4 days ago

'Time will come': Anne Curtis tells Angelica Panganiban over 'killer' abs

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Anne Curtis has shared her reaction to fellow actress Angelica Panganiban’s comment on Instagram.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with