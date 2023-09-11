'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

Issa Pressman at the Gucci Greenbelt 4 store opening (left) while looking at James Reid taking pictures with Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis and Nadine Lustre (right).

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid reacted on his unintentional attire "twinning" with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre at last week's opening of Gucci store in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

In his interview with the media during the Preview Ball last Friday, James said that it was his current girlfriend Issa Pressman who noticed the twinning incident.

"Yes, I saw that! Actually, Issa's the one that showed it to me. She was like, 'Oh my god, your outfits are matching'," James said.

James clarified that it was Gucci's international team that curated the celebrity ambassadors' outfits, including his, and those of Nadine, Anne Curtis and Liza Soberano for the event.

"But yeah, [the] clothes, they were picked out by the international Gucci team. And it just turns out that, you know, the outfits matched and we looked great," he said.

He also added that it was great to see his ex-girlfriend in the event.

"But yeah, I just had a lot of fun at the Gucci event I had a lot of fun with Issa, with Liza, and the rest of the Careless team," he said.

"And it was great to see her [Nadine], and yeah, it was a great night," he added.

Issa, on the other hand, even praised James and Nadine for the supposed unexpected twinning.

"Wala lang... yeah, I mean, clothes are clothes, right? They're both, like, Gucci ambassadors and they both repped it well," she said.

"So, we're, like, good job to the Philippines for repping Gucci so well!"

RELATED: James Reid, ex Nadine Lustre ‘twinning’ in gray Gucci; Issa Pressman also at store opening