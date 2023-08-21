Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

Actress Yassi Pressman and her then-boyfriend Jon Semira in an undated photo.

MANILA, Philippines — A marriage proposal video that features businessman Jon Semira and actress Yassi Pressman is now trending on social media after the two confirmed their breakup.

In the 10-minute video, Jon proposes to Yassi in Rancho Bernardo, Bataan.

Jon narrated how Yassi changed his life upon meeting her in Canada in 2017.

“July 27, 2017 we met for the first time and you changed my life,” he said.

WATCH: Jon Semira's proposal video for Yassi Pressman

"As long as I can remember, babe, I've been leaving messages for you on mirrors. I think it's my way of saying that I see you from day one, it's always been you... You made it so easy for me to love every version of you," he added.

Jon said his love for Yassi is like a "life hack" or a "cheat code."

"It gives me superhuman strength. And it gives me energy and drive and motivation and belief that you can, I can do anything," Jon said.

“Our love is such a powerful feeling that I don't take for granted and I'm thankful for every day. I want this forever."

At the end of the video, Yassi said that she is lucky to have Jon in her life.

"If you guys get to know this guy, talaga, so loving, so caring, so detailed. Always there. Wala akong marereklamo talaga. So I'm very lucky," she said.

Yassi and Jon recently revealed that they had broken up.

On their respective Instagram accounts, Yassi and Jon posted the same statement.

"After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends," Jon wrote.

"It's been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only," he added. — Video from Hot Showbiz YouTube channel

