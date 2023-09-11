^

Entertainment

'Very happy': James Reid, Issa Pressman share why they're 'very in love'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 11, 2023 | 10:01am
'Very happy': James Reid, Issa Pressman share why they're 'very in love'
Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman at the Preview Ball 2023
Stephen Capuchino via Preview.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Six months after the soft launch of their relationship at the Harry Styles’ concert, celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman gamely answered questions about their romance. 

In an interview with the media during the Preview Ball last week, James said that he's very in love with Issa. 

“There’s no better way to say it. I’m very in love. I’m very happy. The best part about tonight’s that I’m here with Issa,” James said. 

For her part, Issa said that the best part of their relationship is they always support each other. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Reid (@james)

“I have my strengths, he has his, so we just help each other… He’s sweet, he’s very caring. I would say honestly, because he has Careless under his name, some people would think that he’s careless, but honestly, he’s very caring,” she said.

“He saves all of his time for his family and people he actually really cares about. He’s like a glue to everyone in the office, to his family, and the way that I hear him talk to each member [of Careless] is unbelievable. He has so much love,” she added. 

James also described Issa as his sunshine that lights up his day. 

“I like to describe Issa as sunshine. That’s how she feels [to me],” he said. “She lights up my day. She inspires me. She’s an incredibly inspiring person, she’s very strong, and I love her values in life. It’s something that I really look for in a partner," he said. 

Last March, James clarified that past rumors alleging that Issa was the reason behind his breakup with Nadine Lustre were just that — rumors.

James, however, gave a hint that he’s happy with his relationship with Issa today.

“I’m only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors,” James wrote on his Instagram story. 

RELATED: 'Start of something beautiful': James Reid on rumored romance with Issa Pressman

vuukle comment

ISSA PRESSMAN

JAMES REID
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meeting Capt. Stanley Ng, PAL&rsquo;s youngest president ever

Meeting Capt. Stanley Ng, PAL’s youngest president ever

By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
I met Stanley Ng a few weeks ago at a dinner party hosted by NET25, when Caesar Vallejos, president of NET25, introduced him...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie, David experience &lsquo;more intense&rsquo; romance in latest GMA teamup

Barbie, David experience ‘more intense’ romance in latest GMA teamup

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
The breakout and well-loved tandem of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco headlines the TV adaptation-reimagined version of Maging...
Entertainment
fbtw
Salamat at paalam, Mike Enriquez

Salamat at paalam, Mike Enriquez

By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
I have been blessed to have experienced over 15 years of knowing and having Sir Mike as a broadcast superstar, colleague,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal names newborn daughter after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kris Bernal names newborn daughter after NBA star Luka Doncic

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
Actress Kris Bernal recently showed the face of her firstborn baby girl along with the revelation that she named her after...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' among winners at 80th Venice Film Festival

LIST: Japanese film 'Evil Does Not Exist' among winners at 80th Venice Film Festival

By Agence France-Presse | 21 hours ago
Here are the winners from the 23 entries in the main competition.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'We support victims': Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologize for letters in support of Danny Masterson

'We support victims': Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis apologize for letters in support of Danny Masterson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are sorry for the character letters they wrote on behalf of their "That's '70s show" co-star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos gets credit for ant species discovered in his yard

Fil-Canadian YouTuber Mikey Bustos gets credit for ant species discovered in his yard

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Filipino-Canadian content creator and singer Mikey Bustos has discovered an ant species previously not known to exist in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

Singaporean artist thanks Academy of Rock investors Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Singaporean artist Zhang YiFei thanked Kapamilya actors Joshua Garcia and Enchong Dee for being part of Academy of Rock....
Entertainment
fbtw
Review: Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon tackle humanity, survival in 'Concrete Utopia'

Review: Lee Byung Hun, Park Seo Joon tackle humanity, survival in 'Concrete Utopia'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Concrete Utopia," partially based on the webtoon "Pleasant Bullying" by Kim Soong-nyung, follows the residents of the solitary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with