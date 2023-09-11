^

a1 celebrates 25th anniversary; releases new single ‘Call me when you land’

September 11, 2023 | 3:00pm
a1 celebrates 25th anniversary; releases new single â��Call me when you landâ��
After more than two decades, a1 still tours the world extensively.
MANILA, Philippines — Call me when you land is the new single from the upcoming album of British-Norwegian pop group a1, celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band.

Musically it’s a throwback to their earlier ballad hits like Everytime, Like a rose and One more try. Written during the pandemic, the song is about treasuring the moments we have with our loved ones while we can. It’s written by the band, consisting of Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read and Paul Marazzi.

a1 had their first breakthrough in the UK in 1999 with a collection of hit singles taken from their debut album, Here we come. They went on to have many international Top 10 and Number 1 hits, including songs like Caught in the middle, Take on me, Everytime, Same old brand new you and Like a rose.

With eight Top 10 hits and two Number 1s in the UK, they sold millions of physical albums as well as winning a Brit Award.

Call me when you land was released at the start of their Asian tour, a1 TWENTY FIVE—still touring the world extensively, after more than two decades.

Presented by Concert Republic, a1 TWENTY FIVE will be held at SMX Convention Center, Davao on October 12, Waterfront City Hotel & Casino, Cebu on October 13 and New Frontier Theater, Quezon City, October 14 and 15.

 

Davao and Cebu tickets are available at all SM Ticket outlets or log on to www.smtickets.com. Quezon City tickets are available at all TicketNet outlets or log on to Ticketnet.com.ph.

