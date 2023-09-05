^

Kris Aquino unfollows Mark Leviste on Instagram

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 8:45am
Mark Leviste and Kris Aquino
Mark Leviste via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino stayed true to her words that she wanted to cut the communication lines with ex-boyfriend Mark Leviste. 

Kris unfollowed Mark on Instagram, the social media platform where they communicated and admitted their past relationship. 

Recently, Kris politely requested Mark to cut their communication lines. 

Kris shared her direct messages to the Batangas vice governor on her Instagram Stories last September 1. 

“Marc, aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages? It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you," Kris wrote. 

"Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, parang nawala na the desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” she added. 

Kris revealed last July that she broke up with Mark. 

