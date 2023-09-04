^

'Aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages?': Kris Aquino wants to cut communication with Mark Leviste

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 12:38pm
Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste
MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino "politely" requested ex-boyfriend Mark Leviste to cut their communication lines. 

Kris shared her direct messages to the Batangas vice governor on her Instagram Stories last September 1. 

“Marc, aren’t you tired of the unanswered messages? It took me 2 weeks and a half to feel that I no longer really feel the need to keep communication lines open with you," Kris wrote. 

"Whatever is going on in my life or in yours, parang nawala na the desire for me to know what’s happening with you or for me to keep you informed,” she added. 

Kris said she is busy reading a new book, New York Times and magazines while she battles her autoimmune diseases. 

“I want to remain polite, but this is really what happens when we are so far from each other — people really do grow apart. Thank you for keeping in touch BUT I’d really prefer if you don’t. It’s really a lot more peaceful now. And that's always been my prayer. Serenity & peace,” Kris said. 

In another Instagram story, Kris hinted their disagreement over making their relationship private. 

“Was I asking for too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private? Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ko — I don’t wish this to anybody,” she wrote. 

“Pasensyana po, I’ve been so careful about staying private – I never posted details. Ang problem nagising ako sa katotohanan na kung talagang minahal ako, at alam na sumuko na ko sa LDR (long distance relationship), bakit hindi kinayang ibigay 'yung katahimikan na kailangan ko for my emotional wellness, lessened anxiety, and my chance for a peaceful healing journey?” she added. 

Kris revealed last July that she broke up with Mark. 

Philstar
