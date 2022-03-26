Mike Enriquez back on broadcasting after successful kidney operation

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Kapuso broadcaster Mike Enriquez has returned to the broadcast scene after a lengthy medical leave to undergo a kidney operation.

In his press conference, he quoted US General Douglas MacArthur with a smile.

"People of the Philippines, I have returned," Mike said.

Mike shared the medical procedure he underwent and the healing process.

"'Yung pinagdaanan ko mahirap. Aside from the procedure itself, may three months mandatory isolation period, and the purpose of that is to avoid the rejection and infection. 'Yung kidney transplant patients, immuno-compromised sila eh. May comorbidities pa ko, senior citizen, diabetic," he said.

Mike said he opted to go with the procedure "to improve my quality of life."

"Imagine this, three times a week, sometimes four times a week, I am hooked up to a dialysis machine for four hours. Ask people who undergo dialysis, para kang binugbog ni Manny Pacquiao, physically," he said.

He also advised people who are dealing with health problems.

"Keep the faith. You need two things: You need prayer, and you need humor. Kung masyado kang seryoso sa buhay mo, walang mangyayari sayo," he said.

Mike will return to "24 Oras," "Imbestigator" and "Super Radyo DZBB" on Monday.

