Garfield celebrates 45th birthday in SM North Edsa

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 1:10pm
Garfield celebrates 45th birthday in SM North Edsa
Garfield meeting some fans in SM North Edsa
Garfield Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Garfield celebrated his 45th birthday at the recent “It’s A Cat’s Life” event in SM North Edsa, Quezon City.

Medialink Animation Int’l. Ltd. and SM Supermalls North Edsa in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products made the celebration possible as Garfield met his fans in the country. 

Merchandise were also available for all superfans of the iconic character. 

Funny, mischievous, unapologetic, and loved by people of all ages, Garfield is one of the most  iconic cats in show business. His passion for food and sleep and his aversion to exercise are legendary. 

Garfield gets all the Lasagna he can get his paws on – courtesy of Jon Arbuckle – and shares a home with Odie, a fun-loving dog who is often the target of his antics and sass.  

Since the debut of Jim Davis’ first Garfield comic strip in 1978, Garfield has delivered the wittiest wisecracks that have come to define the charmingly cynical cat we know and love. Today, he is 100% that cat – and perhaps bolder, wiser and way cooler than before. 

The famous cat has spawned movies, TV shows, stage shows and merchandise, and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program. Garfield content appears in 80 countries and has amassed over $3 billion in lifetime retail sales.

Samuel L. Jackson to join Chris Pratt in animated 'Garfield' movie

GARFIELD
