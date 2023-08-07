^

WATCH: Sandara Park to collaborate with SB19; Sarah Geronimo wants to join

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 8:31am
Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Sandara Park and Sarah Geronimo at the Acer Day Concert 2023.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she wanted to have a collaboration with "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo. 

During the Acer Day Concert last night, Sandara said that she will collaborate first with P-pop sensation SB19 this Christmas.

Sarah, meanwhile, said that she also wanted to collaborate with the 2NE1 member. 

"Gusto ko, gusto ko. Pero for now, collaboration with SB19. Sa Christmas pa pero abangan niyo. I'm looking forward to it," Sandara said.  

"I'm really excited," she added. 

Sandara, as the newest brand ambassador for Acer Philippines, performed at the Acer Day Concert last night together with Sarah Geronimo, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

The theme, #AceYourWorld, is about "empowering and motivating individuals to achieve their goals and reach their full potential."

Sandara's next show in the country was supposed to be "The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila" on August 11 in Mall of Asia Arena, but event organizer OctoArts Entertainment announced on X that the show was canceled. No reason was provided.

RELATEDSandara Park joins Lapillus, Kep1er at 'The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila'

