Ogie Diaz, Suzette Doctolero make amends at GMA Gala

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 3:16pm
Ogie Diaz, Suzette Doctolero make amends at GMA Gala
Ogie Diaz and Suzette Doctolero
Screengrab from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz shared that he and GMA screenplay writer Suzette Doctolero have recently reconciled during the GMA Gala event.

In his YouTube channel, Ogie said that they just laughed off their misunderstandings in 2020. 

“Ito ang nakakaloka. Nag-meet kami ni Suzette Doctolero. Ang sabi namin sa isa't isa, (laughter). Tawanan lang kami. Wala nang explanation,” he said.  

“Wala nang pali-paliwanag. Nag-yakap kami, nag-picture kami. Sabi nga ng aking kumare na isa ding writer ng GMA, 'hindi naman kayo nagpersonalan e, sa trabaho lang kayo nag-away. Sobrang happy,” he added. 

Ogie thanked Suzette in the vlog, reminding her that he was still blocked by the Kapuso writer on Twitter.  

“Thank you ha, Suzette. Alam mo na ngayon, naka-block pa rin ako sa Twitter mo. Kasi popost ko sana 'yung picture namin, e naka-block, papaano?” he added. 

Suzette, meanwhile, has already unblocked Ogie in her Twitter account after the vlog was published on YouTube. She even tagged Ogie in her tweet. 

It will be recalled that Suzette and Ogie engaged in a heated Twitter exchange after the Kapuso writer posted a chart showing tax payments of ABS-CBN and GMA-7. 

Ogie explained that ABS-CBN has regularly paid its taxes for the past years as confirmed by regulators, yet the network's franchise renewal was still denied. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz News Update YouTube channel

