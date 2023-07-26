^

Impersonator Willie Nepomuceno passes away at 75

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 10:11am
Willie Nepomuceno in one of his gigs.
Willie Nepomuceno via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Popular impersonator Willie Nepomuceno has passed away at the age of 75. 

In his Facebook account, the family of Willie announced his passing. 

"To our family, loved ones, and friends, it is with deep sadness and heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved father, WILLIE NEPOMUCENO on July 26, 2023, at the age of 75," the family said. 

"He has peacefully joined our creator. Details of his wake will be announced soon. We ask for your continued prayers. Thank you very much," the statement added. 

His family did not announce the cause of his death. 

A satirist, Willie is well-known for his impersonation of political personalities such as Joseph Estrada, Fidel Ramos, Juan Ponce Enrile and Ferdinand Marcos, to name a few. 

WILLIE NEPOMUCENO
