^

Entertainment

Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 6:55pm
Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023.
Getty Images via AFP / Rich Polk

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed they are engaged to be wed after dating for five years.

The couple discussed their engagement in an interview with V Magazine moderated by Dylan's twin brother Cole, who will be the best man at the wedding.

After talking about their relationship, Barbara shared that they had actually been engaged since September, and that Dylan held the ring for seven months before popping the question.

"We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," said Dylan as he discussed how the outlet helped in finally giving the announcement. "We’re playing with the idea of perception."

Cole also asked Barbara about a tradition in Hungary, where she hails from and the ceremony will take place, of kidnapping the bride on the wedding night and the challenges the groom must complete to "prove their love" like drinking out of shoes, dancing, or beatboxing.

Dylan admitted that he was nervous about the first dance after the wedding but ultimately considers marriage "a promise of kind of loving one endlessly, and being one's partner."

Rumors of their engagement circulated last March when the couple attended the Mammoth Film Festival and Barbara was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, which she showed off to others.

Dylan is a Disney alum best known for starring with Cole as the Martin twins Zack and Cody, but has individually starred in films since 2017.

Barbara became a cover model for magazines like L'Officiel, Vogue and Elle, and also a runway model for brands like Prada, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

In 2012 and 2018, Barbara participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and in 2019 became her country's first-ever Victoria's Secret Angel; that was the fashion show's final staging until its planned return this 2023.

Barbara and Dylan first began dating in 2018 after the latter slid into Barbara's messages on Instagram — though she didn't give a reply for six months — but have since been red carpet darlings.

RELATED: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged — reports

BARBARA PALVIN

DYLAN SPROUSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' &mdash; Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas comforted new "Eat Bulaga" host Betong Sumaya after got bashed on TikTok live. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274349
            [Title] => Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show
            [Summary] => Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20 million (P1.11 billion) multiyear exclusive deal with in late 2020.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/12/25/afp-meghan-markle-prince-harry-robertfkennedy_2022-12-25_12-13-05493_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274342
            [Title] => Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex
            [Summary] => MANILA, PhilippinesÂ â€” Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even revolve about, including his own and it led to the creation of song while in the middle of intercourse.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 16:17:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/charlie-puth_2023-06-16_16-10-11948_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274106
            [Title] => 'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel
            [Summary] => Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 15:34:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/secret-invasion-marvel-emilia-clarke-olivia-colman_2023-06-15_16-27-30710_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274329
            [Title] => Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'
            [Summary] => Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy has joined the producing team of the upcoming musicalÂ "Here Lies Love" just as preview shows are about to begin at the Broadway Theatre.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 15:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/jo-koy-lea-salonga-her-here-lies-love-broadway_2023-06-16_13-42-57343_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274336
            [Title] => 'Lucky you, Iâ€™m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada
            [Summary] => Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles penned a sweet birthday message for husband Estrada for his 50th birthday.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 15:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/john-priscilla_2023-06-16_14-57-28215_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20...
Entertainment
fbtw
Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

Charlie Puth says he wrote a song while in the middle of sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has been open about sexuality, which some of his tracks even...
Entertainment
fbtw
'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'

Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy has joined the producing team of the upcoming musical "Here Lies Love" just...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lucky you, I&rsquo;m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

'Lucky you, I’m no murderer': Priscilla Meirelles pens birthday message for John Estrada

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles penned a sweet birthday message for husband Estrada for his 50th birthday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with