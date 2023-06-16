Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed they are engaged to be wed after dating for five years.

The couple discussed their engagement in an interview with V Magazine moderated by Dylan's twin brother Cole, who will be the best man at the wedding.

After talking about their relationship, Barbara shared that they had actually been engaged since September, and that Dylan held the ring for seven months before popping the question.

"We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," said Dylan as he discussed how the outlet helped in finally giving the announcement. "We’re playing with the idea of perception."

Cole also asked Barbara about a tradition in Hungary, where she hails from and the ceremony will take place, of kidnapping the bride on the wedding night and the challenges the groom must complete to "prove their love" like drinking out of shoes, dancing, or beatboxing.

Dylan admitted that he was nervous about the first dance after the wedding but ultimately considers marriage "a promise of kind of loving one endlessly, and being one's partner."

Rumors of their engagement circulated last March when the couple attended the Mammoth Film Festival and Barbara was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, which she showed off to others.

Dylan is a Disney alum best known for starring with Cole as the Martin twins Zack and Cody, but has individually starred in films since 2017.

Barbara became a cover model for magazines like L'Officiel, Vogue and Elle, and also a runway model for brands like Prada, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

In 2012 and 2018, Barbara participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and in 2019 became her country's first-ever Victoria's Secret Angel; that was the fashion show's final staging until its planned return this 2023.

Barbara and Dylan first began dating in 2018 after the latter slid into Barbara's messages on Instagram — though she didn't give a reply for six months — but have since been red carpet darlings.

