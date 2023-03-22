Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged â€” reports

^

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin are engaged — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 5:27pm
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse attend the opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood on February 15, 2023.
Getty Images via AFP / Rich Polk

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin are now engaged after five years of dating, according to several media reports.

A source told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that the celebrity couple were happy to be engaged and were even showing off the ring to other people.

"They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together," the ET source also said.

Engagement rumors first spread when the couple attended the Mammoth Film Festival earlier this month and Barbara was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Dylan is a Disney alum best known for starring alongside his twin brother Cole as the Martin twins Zack and Cody, but has individually starred in films since 2017.

Barbara hails from Hungary and later became a cover model for magazines like L'Officiel, Vogue, and Elle, and also a runway model for brands like Prada, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

In 2012 and 2018, Barbara participated in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and in 2019 became her country's first-ever Victoria's Secret Angel; that was the fashion show's final staging until its planned return this 2023.

Barbara and Dylan first began dating in 2018 after the latter slid into Barbara's messages on Instagram — though she didn't give a reply for six months — but have since been red carpet darlings.

RELATED: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023

