Fashion and Beauty

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 7:01pm
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to return in 2023
(L-R) Kelsey Merritt, Maia Cotton, Willow Hand, Iesha Hodges, Myrthe Bolt, and Melie Tiacoh walk the runway in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City.
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski/AFP

PANGLAO, Philippines — The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is being set for a planned comeback later this year, five years since it was last staged.

The company's chief financial officer Timothy Johnson said last week during an earnings call that Victoria's Secret is allotting more expenses for marketing this 2023, some of which will go into a revamped fashion show and build brand awareness.

"Our new brand projection and mission will continue to be our guiding principle. This will lead us into new spaces like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties to date and turning it on its head to reflect who we are today. We're excited to share more later this year," said Victoria's Secret in a statement.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show first began in 1995 to promote their goods and became a high-profile annual event (except in 2004) featuring models like Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Related: WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angels describe Filipino beauty

The show also had a specialized line-up of models called the Victoria's Secret Angels, often wearing customized wings, which also included the likes of Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima — the latter having worn winged attires a record 24 times.

Since 2001, the show has often invited celebrities such as Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Usher to perform alongside the participating models.

During the show's most recent staging in 2018, Kelsey Merritt became the first model with Filipino heritage to participate in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The show was cancelled in November 2019, with the title of Victoria's Secret Angel also dropped due to the company's perceived lack of inclusivity for models of different sizes and backgrounds; this was on top of dipping sales and a former executive having close ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

RELATED: In photos: Philippines' Samantha Bernardo brings Victoria's Secret glam at Miss Grand International national costume contest

