'Maraming surprises': Maine Mendoza, Wally Bayola excited for 'Eat Bulaga' on TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Dabarkads Maine Mendoza and Wally Bayola vowed to return for their new TV5 show.

In their interview with TV5’s “Frontline Pilipinas,” Wally said he is now excited for their new show.

"May halong excitement. Maraming surprises. I'm sure masu-surprise kami kasi binabago na yung studio,” Wally said.

For her part, Maine thanked the "legit Dabarkads" for supporting them.

“Salamat sa lahat ng mga legit na Dabarkads na patuloy na sumusuporta at nagmamahal sa programa at sa aming mga host,” she said.

“Ayon nagbabalik kami. Sana mahintay niyo at suportahan ang pagbabalik,” she added.

Former Senator Tito Sotto revealed that they are bringing 95% of the production crew of “Eat Bulaga” to TV5.

“95 percent ng involved sa production, including the hosts, ay kasama namin,” Tito said.

Tito also said that they will use TV5's studio as their new home.

