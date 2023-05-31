Johnny Depp fractures ankle, postpones several tour dates with Hollywood Vampires

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry of The Hollywood Vampires perform at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The band Hollywood Vampires consisting of singer Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and actor Johnny Depp have postponed some of their upcoming concerts after the latter suffered an ankle injury.

Hollywood Vampires were due to perform in Boston and New York in the United States, but those concert dates have been moved to end of July instead.

"Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel," the band said on its social media accounts to announce the postponement.

The actor — who plays the guitar for the band — elaborated further on his injury on his own Instagram account, describing it as a hairline break that got worse over time.

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," Johnny reiterated.

The concert dates would have served as a lead-in to a European tour in June, including stops in the United Kingdom and France.

Johnny was recently back in France as his comeback movie "Jeanne du Barry" — also shot in the country — opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

It was his first major public appearance since his highly-publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard which saw the court siding in Johnny's favor on the grounds of defamation.

The actor's daughter Lily-Rose was also at the festival for the premiere of HBO's upcoming series "The Idol," in which she stars alongside Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

