'Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo': Chavit Singson laughs off past romantic rumors with Yen Santos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 5:00pm
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson with his white lion
Luis "Chavit" Singson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson just laughed off the past romance rumors between him and actress Yen Santos. 

In an interview with the media while waiting for Korean star Lee Seung-gi to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last Friday, Singson was asked if he was aware that was linked to Yen back then. 

Singson just smiled as the media teased him. "Tanong niyo na lang kay Paolo," he answered.

Yen is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Paolo Contis. 

Singson partnered with the South Korean star and other Korean investors to convert parts of Metrowalk as Little Seoul.

"Magtatayo kami ng Little Seoul dito sa Metro Manila, mga buildings, mga centers. Do'n sa Metrowalk. Parang Little Korea pero tatawagin nating Little Seoul," he said.

Singson said that the project will be completed in two to three years.

"Mag-uumpisa pa lang. Baka abutin 'yon ng two to three years," he said. "Ito ipa-finalize na. Hopefully magkapirmahan na pagpunta dito kasama ng mga kasama niyang investors."

Apart from the project, Singson said that he will produce a movie for Lee.

"Of course, movie din para matulungan natin ang showbiz industry dito sa Pilipinas," Singson said.

RELATED: Lee Seung Gi to shoot movie, invest in the Philippines to build 'Little Seoul' — Chavit Singson
 

