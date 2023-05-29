Doing sexy films not a problem to Nico Locco, Christine Bermas’ relationship

Viva sexy stars and couple Nico Locco and Christine Bermas arrive together at the special screening of the former’s fi lm starrer Sandwich, created by Brillante Mendoza and directed by Jao Elamparo.

MANILA, Philippines — Viva sexy actors Nico Locco and Christine Bermas confirmed their “dating status” during the private screening of the Vivamax film Sandwich recently held at the Center Stage Productions in Mandaluyong City.

They both alighted from the same car that arrived at the venue. “His car broke, na-flat. So he came with me,” explained Christine, who accompanied Nico to show her support for the actor’s movie starrer.

“We are dating,” the two stated when asked about their relationship status.

“It’s been a while actually. I asked her to be my girlfriend on Valentine’s Day last year in 2022. We’ve been (on the) getting-to-know each other (stage) for a long time… But now it’s more serious,” revealed the Italian-Canadian artist.

Nico met Christine before he signed up with Viva Artists Agency. He was promoting Love at the End of the World while the latter was doing Siklo at that time.

“It just so happened we both guested in (It’s) Showtime and then nakita ko siya sa Zoom. I thought she was very beautiful and very soft-spoken. Super mabait. And I said to myself, after this Zoom, I’m gonna message her. I’m just gonna take a shot. If she doesn’t reply, bahala na. But I tried my luck and I said, ‘Hey Christine,’ and then she responded, ‘po?’” recalled Nico. The actress eventually “warmed up” after that.

“At that time, I’m not really interested in entertaining guys,” Christine chimed in. “But when I talked to him, he seemed nice naman and we got to know each other further. What I liked about him more is even though he is a foreigner, pusong Pinoy talaga siya.”

Nico teased her, “I’m also handsome, yes or no?” Christine replied, “Sakto lang,” then she burst into laughter and said, “Of course, yes.”

Although they have been doing sexy films for Vivamax, they don’t see any problem with it and said that it is not a hindrance to their relationship.

“No (it’s not a problem for us). Which is ako din naman ‘di ba nagpapa-sexy? He understands me. So, for me, binibigyan ko lang din yung pag-iintindi sa kanya because he also needs that and it’s only for work,” Christine reasoned out.

When queried if they are now living together, they looked at each other, smiled, paused and then laughed. Christine said, “No.”

“Not yet,” Nico replied and explained, “Baby steps naman. I don’t want to rush things. Kasi nagmadali ako in my past relationships and it never worked out like I wanted to. So, I think this time, baby steps but still moving towards, you know, the ultimate goal of living together and having a life together.”

Like other normal couples do, they would also experience minor “tensions” like over food and “lambing” but no major conflict or disagreements of some sort.

“Sometimes, when I prepare food for him because sometimes medyo maarte siya sa food, sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Eat that,’” Christine told The STAR. “Sometimes, I go to his place and he goes to my place so we have time together. One of our bonding (moments) is when I prepare food for him.”

For his part, Nico shared, “For me, it’s the lambing thing. I mean, I hope the guy could ever adjust to the man of lambing that a Pinay expects in a relationship. That’s where the tension comes from.

“Sometimes, she wants lambing. And (as a guy) who came from Europe, mas cold kami (but) not in a bad way. We’re just a little less sensitive perhaps and the way we show affection is different. So sometimes, she wants lambing and I can’t give that. So that’s where the tension comes from.”

To ease the “tension,” Nico would make avocado shake for his girlfriend.

“He knows my comfort food. So when he feels na medyo tampo na ako ng very, very slight so yun sa front ko, there’s an avocado shake,” shared Christine.

Meanwhile, the sexy-psychological drama Sandwich is now streaming on Vivamax, directed by Jao Elamparo and stars Kat Dovey, Nico, Andrea Garcia and Luke Selby. It is created by award-winning filmmaker Brillante Mendoza.