Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asiaâ€™s Iconic Actress of the Year

Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia’s Iconic Actress of the Year

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria and Marian Rivera will battle it out for Iconic Actress this year at the Asia's Golden Icon Awards (AGIA).

Actors Ian Veneracion, Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual will clash for Iconic actor while KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), FiLay (Barbie Forteza and David Licauco) and DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano) will fight for Iconic Loveteam.

Darren Espanto, Iñigo Pascual and Juan Karlos Labajo are nominated for Asia’s Iconic Male Singer while Sarah Geronimo, Morisette Amon and Julie Ann San Jose are nominated for Asia’s Female Singer.

The AGIA will host an annual awards night that honors individuals and companies that have made a significant impact on the community or demonstrated excellence in their field.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious industry awards in the country, the Asia's Golden Icon Awards 2023 will be held on June 2, 2023 (Friday) at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Hotel, Cebu City.

Backed by a notable organization dedicated to fostering public relations excellence and nation building, the AGIA 2023 aims to recognize successful campaigns of organizations, government sectors as well as individuals that define Asia's cutting edge of work as transformational inclusive leaders in the 21'st century.

Dr. Ronnel Ybañez, celebrity entrepreneur and chairman of the awarding body, said that the winners will be judged independently by a panel of senior experts from inside circles, including incognito professionals, to avoid narrow-mindedness and unconscious bias.

The awardees are carefully selected by the jury to maintain the right balance of competence, experience and objectivity.

"Strict guidelines are designed to eliminate vested interest or breaches of rules of entry. Confidentiality is key to the judging process, with judges discussing the entries but scoring independently and confidentially," Ybañez said.

"Asia's Golden Icon Awards 2023 recognize the most outstanding people, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, in building community and solidarity. The awardees demonstrate actual recognition, going beyond mere recognition of the brand or symbol to demonstrate appreciation and understanding of key messages by the target audience," he added.

Other international awardees from Malaysia, China, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Australia and many more will also be present in this event.

The public are invited to vote by clicking the "like" button on the respective photo of their chosen finalist per category on the Official Facebook page of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards until May 25.