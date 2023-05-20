^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asia’s Iconic Actress of the Year

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2023 | 3:52pm
Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria, Marian Rivera vie for Asiaâ€™s Iconic Actress of the Year
Combination photo shows Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria and Marian Rivera.
Instagram / beaalonzo, jodistamaria and marianrivera

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities Bea Alonzo, Jodi Sta. Maria and Marian Rivera will battle it out for Iconic Actress this year at the Asia's Golden Icon Awards (AGIA). 

Actors Ian Veneracion, Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual will clash for Iconic actor while KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla), FiLay (Barbie Forteza and David Licauco) and DonBelle (Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano) will fight for Iconic Loveteam. 

Darren Espanto, Iñigo Pascual and Juan Karlos Labajo are nominated for Asia’s Iconic Male Singer while Sarah Geronimo, Morisette Amon and Julie Ann San Jose are nominated for Asia’s Female Singer. 

The AGIA will host an annual awards night that honors individuals and companies that have made a significant impact on the community or demonstrated excellence in their field.

Recognized as one of the most prestigious industry awards in the country, the Asia's Golden Icon Awards 2023 will be held on June 2, 2023 (Friday) at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Hotel, Cebu City.

Backed by a notable organization dedicated to fostering public relations excellence and nation building, the AGIA 2023 aims to recognize successful campaigns of organizations, government sectors as well as individuals that define Asia's cutting edge of work as transformational inclusive leaders in the 21'st century.

Dr. Ronnel Ybañez, celebrity entrepreneur and chairman of the awarding body, said that the winners will be judged independently by a panel of senior experts from inside circles, including incognito professionals, to avoid narrow-mindedness and unconscious bias.

 The awardees are carefully selected by the jury to maintain the right balance of competence, experience and objectivity.

"Strict guidelines are designed to eliminate vested interest or breaches of rules of entry.  Confidentiality is key to the judging process, with judges discussing the entries but scoring independently and confidentially," Ybañez said.

"Asia's Golden Icon Awards 2023 recognize the most outstanding people, from the ordinary to the extraordinary, in building community and solidarity.  The awardees demonstrate actual recognition, going beyond mere recognition of the brand or symbol to demonstrate appreciation and understanding of key messages by the target audience," he added.

Other international awardees from Malaysia, China, Fiji, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Australia and many more will also be present in this event.

The public are invited to vote by clicking the "like" button on the respective photo of their chosen finalist per category on the Official Facebook page of Asia’s Golden Icon Awards until May 25.  

BEA ALONZO

DINGDONG DANTES

IAN VENERACION

JODI STA. MARIA

KATHNIEL

MARIAN RIVERA

PIOLO PASCUAL

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

Bring out the popcorn: GMA, ABS-CBN writers on Twitter war over 'Voltes V Legacy,' network wars

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
TV writers Jerry Gracio and Suzette Doctolero exchanged tweets on TV ratings and network wars.
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes honors Ford at Indiana Jones premiere

Cannes honors Ford at Indiana Jones premiere

By Eric Randolph | 1 day ago
Harrison Ford, who has vowed this will be the last time he dons the famous fedora, showed a rare bit of emotion as the Cannes Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo broke her silence on her alleged rift with G-Force choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stories on me 'horrifically written fiction': Johnny Depp

Stories on me 'horrifically written fiction': Johnny Depp

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
"Do I feel boycotted now? No 'coz I don't think about Hollywood, I don't have much need for Hollywood," said Johnny Depp...
Entertainment
fbtw
Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines &mdash; study

Action is the most popular movie, series genre in the Philippines — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
A recent study found that action is the most popular movie and series genre on streaming services among viewers in the P...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Five ambassadors and their style of music diplomacy

Five ambassadors and their style of music diplomacy

By Millet M. Mananquil | 13 days ago
Before US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson assumed her post in the Philippines, she was told by friends: “The Filipinos are...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gil Corcuera: The Philippine art world's Greta Garbo

Gil Corcuera: The Philippine art world's Greta Garbo

By Jen Prieto | April 30, 2023 - 12:00am
Being popular is a full-time job. It’s not only entertainment celebrities who know this and live with it, but even those...
Entertainment
fbtw
Always lots of fun

Always lots of fun

By Barbara Gonzalez-Ventura | April 30, 2023 - 12:00am
When Raul Jorolan, once McCann-Erickson’s creative director for Coca-Cola, led me into his wonderful penthouse I almost...
Entertainment
fbtw

Are you well or not?

By Barbara C. Gonzalez | April 23, 2023 - 12:00am
You know my husband, his caregiver and I have just survived a mild version of COVID. 
Entertainment
fbtw

Happy survival Easter!

By Barbara C. Gonzalez | April 9, 2023 - 12:00am
Happy Easter, everyone!
Entertainment
fbtw

Happy survival easter!

By Barbara Gonzalez-Ventura | April 9, 2023 - 12:00am
Happy Easter, everyone!
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with