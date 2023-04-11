^

'Stranger Things' animated series officially coming to Netflix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 1:39pm
'Stranger Things' animated series officially coming to Netflix
Image from Season 4 of "Stranger Things"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Duffer brothers Matt and Ross, creators of "Stranger Things," have confirmed that an animated series of their hit show will be coming to Netflix.

In a statement, the Duffer brothers said they always wanted to make an animated "Stranger Things" that was "in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving."

Such '80s cartoons include the likes of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," "G.I. Joe," and the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

The brothers are executive producing the series through their Upside Down Pictures production banner, and are once again teaming up with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via 21 Laps.

Helping for the animation aspect is Eric Robles via Flying Bark Productions, the studio behind "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" — both the series and the movie — and several episodes of Marvel's "What If...?"

"We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…" the Duffer brothers also said in their released statement.

"Stranger Things" begins production for its fifth and final season later this year. Meanwhile, an untitled spin-off show and a West End stage play have previously been announced; this is on top of the Duffer brothers also working on adaptations of "Death Note" and Stephen King’s "The Talisman."

The show follows residents of fictional Hawkins, Indiana with supernatural encounters from the Upside Down dimension.

Starring in the cast are Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

To date, the series is the most popular English-language series on Netflix, bested only in the overall rankings by South Korea's "Squid Game."

