#PhilippinesForever: Vanessa Hudgens enjoys swimming in El Nido

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 1:11pm
Vanessa Hudgens enjoying El Nido, Palawan
Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens continues to enjoy her stay the Philippines by visiting El Nido, Palawan. 

In her Instagram account, Vanessa posted photos of her enjoying Pangulasian Island Resort.

"Paradise," she captioned the post, adding "#philippinesforever"

Last Tuesday, the "Highschool Musical" star took an early morning hike. 

“5am hike to the top of the world,” Vanessa wrote in the caption with the hashtags #Philippines and #Palawan.

Vanessa is currently touring the Philippines to shoot a travel documentary about her Filipino heritage.

The still-untitled documentary will revolve around Vanessa's relationship with her mother Gina — who left the Philippines for the United States when she was 25 — her sister Stella, and Vanessa's own journey to becoming a household name.

The project will see Vanessa visiting the Philippines for the first time as shooting begins this March in Manila and Palawan. The actress herself has always been proud of her Pinoy roots.

"I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world," Vanessa said in a statement. "The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up."

The documentary is somewhat a fulfillment of what Vanessa shared in a 2021 Glamour UK interview wherein she hoped Gina would write a book about immigrating to the United States so it could be turned into a film.

