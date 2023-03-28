^

Travel and Tourism

Vanessa Hudgens enjoys hiking in Palawan

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 4:53pm
Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens is having a good time in the country as she took an early morning hike in Palawan. 

In her Instagram account posted earlier today, Vanessa shared a video of her hiking experience. 

“5am hike to the top of the world,” Vanessa wrote in the caption with the hashtags #Philippines and #Palawan.

She also shared in her IG story clips and photos of her hiking journey. 

Hudgens is currently touring the Philippines to shoot a travel documentary about her Filipino heritage.

The still-untitled documentary will revolve around Vanessa's relationship with her mother Gina — who left the Philippines for the United States when she was 25 — her sister Stella, and Vanessa's own journey to becoming a household name.

The project will see Vanessa visiting the Philippines for the first time as shooting begins this March in Manila and Palawan, and the actress herself has always been proud of her Pinoy roots.

"I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world," Vanessa said in a statement. "The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up."

The documentary is somewhat a fulfillment of what Vanessa shared in a 2021 Glamour UK interview wherein she hoped Gina would write a book about immigrating to the United States so it could be turned into a film.

