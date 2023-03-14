^

Dolly de Leon honors late co-star Charlbi Dean after not mentioned at Oscars

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 2:05pm
Filipina actress Dolly de Leon (center) with Charlbi Dean (left) in a scene from 'Triangle of Sadness.'
Scene from "Triangle of Sadness" by Ruben Ostlund

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Dolly de Leon paid tribute to her "Triangle of Sadness" co-star Charlbi Dean who passed away last August. 

In her Instagram account, Dolly posted a photo of Charlbi surrounded with white flowers. 

"IN MEMORIAM. Charlbi Dean. February 5, 1990-August 29, 2022," she wrote in the caption. 

Oscars failed to include Charlbi on the tribute video aired in the awards ceremony yesterday. The South African actress, however, was included in Oscars' online gallery. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, Charlbi was ommitted from the montage despite starring in the Oscar-nominated film. 

“The Academy Awards’ In Memoriam forgot a few Hollywood greats,” it said on March 12.

“Among those omitted was ‘Goodfellas’ actors Paul Sorvino and Tony Sirico. South African actor Charlbi Dean, who died shortly before the release of her film ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ was even left out of the segment. ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ actor Anne Heche was also not featured.

“Also not honored was Sacheen Littlefeather, who had minor roles in ‘Shoot the Sun Down’ and ‘The Trial of Billy Jack,’ but was most famous for declining Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf in 1973,” it added. 

According to a report by People last December, Charlbi died last August due to bacterial sepsis. She was 32. 

RELATEDDolly de Leon, 'Triangle of Sadness' triumphant at Sweden's Guldbagge Awards

