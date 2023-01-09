'Itâ€™s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

^

'It’s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 11:59am
Julia Barretto with boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson.
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson denied that he and girlfriend Julia Barretto are now married. 

In an interview with the media after the press conference announcing the partnership between Star Magic and Mavx Productions, Gerald said he and Julia will never tie the knot secretly. 

“Oh! Secret!? No, no, come on guys hindi ko gagawin sa inyo iyan. Kapag dumating tayo diyan, there’s nothing to hide," he said. 

“At saka hindi na ako sa edad na iyan. Wala na dapat ganyan. So, no, it’s not true!” he added. 

Gerald, however, said that Julia is the one he wants to spend his life with. 

“Is she the person? Yeah, she’s the person. But you know, knowing me, kapag nangyari 'yun, I want to start a family right away," he said. 

“Gusto ko tuloy-tuloy na. So, before that comes, kailangan ano na tayo, I’m in a position na I know na kahit anong mangyari, magiging set 'yung family ko,” he added. 

Gerald and Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla star in the film "Unravel," directed by RC delos Reyes. 

