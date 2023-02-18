'Reply 1988,' 'Descendants of the Sun' in Tagalog, Bisaya now streaming

MANILA, Philippines — Can you imagine Big Boss and Beauty flirting in Bisaya or Dr. Kim Sa-bu lecturing his residents in Tagalog? Bisaya and Tagalog fans of K-dramas "Descendants of the Sun" and "Dr. Romantic" can watch their favorite characters 'talk' in their native languages.

Streaming platform Viu announced that 100 Asian dramas on their site are now available in Tagalog and Bisaya dub.

For the month of February, Viu highlights the dubbed love stories that are a must-stream for any diehard romantic Pinoy.

For the Tagalog-dubbed romance dramas, fans can watch syndicated titles like "Hotel Del Luna," "18 Again, "Reply 1988," "Encounter," "She Was Pretty," "The World of the Married Couple," "Dr. Romantic," "The Last Empress," as well as Viu Originals like "Doom At Your Service" and "River Where the Moon Rises."

Meanwhile, the Bisaya-dubbed list has "Descendants of the Sun" and "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho." "True Beauty," which has also been a popular Tagalog dub show, will also be released in Bisaya early this year.

Vinchi Sy-Quia, Assistant General Manager of Viu Philippines, said that this is just the beginning of more content presented in the local languages.

“From offering a handful of dubbed K-dramas in November 2020 to a whopping 100-plus dubbed shows in 2023, Viu has indeed come a long way in this field,” he said.

“Our platform will continue to offer not just Korean but also Chinese, Thai, and other Asian dramas dubbed in Tagalog, Bisaya, and hopefully, in other Filipino languages. It’s a special treat to hear one’s favorite characters from your favorite show or drama talking in your native language. The dialogue and the delivery are more heartfelt and hit home. Our standard is captured in our campaign tagline, ‘Swak sa dubbing, swak sa feels,’ because watching dubbed shows can make you relive all the emotions, whether in Tagalog or even in Bisaya,” he added.

To celebrate these milestones, Viu is holding a “Tagdub” (Tagalog dub)-inspired event at the SM Megamall Activity Center from February 18 to 19, with free admission to the general public.

Viewers can experience the “Tag-dub fever” where they can feel like an actual voice actor at the Tagdub booth, test their skills in matching drama posters, have their portrait taken at the photo booth, and get a chance to win prizes when they participate in the interactive games and hourly raffle draws.

RELATED: Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!