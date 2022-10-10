^

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu's original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
October 10, 2022 | 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Remember the first wave of K-drama shows that hit the Philippines—the likes of “Full House,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “Coffee Prince” and “Lovers in Paris?” Ever since, Filipinos have over and over again gotten kilig, laughed and cried from their most beloved shows, especially in romantic and romantic-comedy genres.

And before we knew it, this phenom spread not just here in the country but also globally, thanks to shows such as “Goblin,” “Encounter” and “The World of the Married,” among many others. 

Today, K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!

Sounds interesting? The first official trailer above gives just the right feels about this upcoming Viu Original series!

“K-Love” is set to give a glimpse of the K-drama phenomenon that draws millions of viewers around the globe—as told by its Filipino protagonists Tish (Iza Calzado), Sheila (Isabelle Daza), Jay (Jake Cuenca), Val (Sue Ramizer) and Fran (Gabby Padilla).

These five K-drama enthusiasts from different walks of life will share lasting friendships, budding romance and life-long lessons. Taking risks and finding happiness are themes that all K-drama fans will surely relate to. 

Apart from its star-studded cast, Viu Originals has also pulled all the stops to produce an all-original Filipino show.

Behind it are seasoned Hollywood filmmakers, led by series creator Corinna Vistan. A former Marvel Studios executive, she has worked on 19 of the 29 Marvel films that have been released, and has received awards for “Doctor Strange” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Serving as cinematographer is Ian Takahashi, whose previous credits include “The Suicide Squad 2,” “Hillbilly Elegy, Harry Styles’ music video “Falling,” and Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” to name a few.

Also from Hollywood is Director Bobby Yan, a seven-time Emmy Awards winner. He is also a member of the ABC Disney Directing Fellowship and worked on TV shows like “Agents of Shield,” Showtime’s “The Chi” and Netflix’s “The Politician.”

Lending their talents to the pioneering series are script development executives Lea Dizon and Katherine Visconti. Dizon was previously an executive for the Walt Disney Studios, while Visconti worked on shows like Keifer Sutherland’s “Designated Survivor,” CBS’s “FBI” and NBC’s “Chicago PD.”

Rounding up the team are renowned individuals Tara Sering, former editor in chief for Summit Publications, Tweet Sering, a best-selling author, and Pam Quinones, fashion stylist and current VOGUE (Philippines) fashion editor.

With such a star-studded cast and crew, “K-Love” will surely make K-Drama even closer to the hearts Filipino and global viewers.

Catch "K-Love," streaming this October 14 only on Viu!

 

