Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh, Tim Tebow visit Philippines to build shelter for sex exploitation victims

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow is currently in the Philippines for the ground breaking ceremony of the Compassionate Hope Tebow Village.

In her Instagram account, the former Miss Universe said she and Tim are grateful to build a house for children rescued from child sexual exploitation.

"Truly humbling experience this week at the @compassionatehope @timtebowfoundation Tebow of Village of Hope groundbreaking ceremony!" she said.

"Grateful for the chance to pray with the team over this land that will house up to 80 children rescued from child sexual exploitation that you guys helped make possible through my 27th Birthday campaign this past summer! Thank you, we are truly grateful!" she added.

In an earlier post, Demi said that the Philippines is one of her favorite places.

"Mabuhay! Back in one of my favorite places in the world, the Philippines! This time with my love @timtebow," she said.

"Before we ever met, we both had a special connection to the Philippines and this is actually our FIRST time here together! Excited to share this with Tim and love on so many of the @timtebowfoundation ministry partners while we’re here. It’s not often we get to visit, which makes it all the more special!" she added.

For his part, Tim thanked Demi for supporting him in his project.

"So much to be grateful for. I pray that all the boys and all the girls that call the @compassionatehope @timtebowfoundation Tebow Village of Hope home know that theyre not just loved by us, but theyre so intimately and perfectly loved by God," he said.

"They’ve experienced so much trauma and darkness in life, and I hope this is a place they can find healing, hope, and experience the love of Christ!

"Thank you for partnering with me, @demitebow, and TTF to help bring these four new homes to children who have been rescued from child sexual exploitation and trafficking!" he added.

