Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow was mesmerized by the beauty of the country as she enjoyed the island of Boracay.

In her Instagram account, Demi posted photos and videos of her stay in the top-notch island.

"Woke up in paradise!" she captioned her post, showing the island.

"It’s so fun getting to see more of the Philippines but I definitely miss my husband and the pack... @shangrilaboracay made me feel so at home!" she wrote in one of her posts.

"Enjoy," Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray commented.

Demi described the island as "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

“Philippines, you’ll forever have such a special place in my (heart),” she said.

Demi was one of the hosts at the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2022, which was won by Pasay’s Celeste Cortesi.

