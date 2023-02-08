^

Angelica Panganiban hosts star-studded baptismal for baby Amila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 12:13pm
Angelica Panganiban hosts star-studded baptismal for baby Amila
Angelica Panganiban with celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Judy Ann Santos, Bela Padilla, Glaiza de Castro, Ketchup Eusebio, Cherry Pie Picache, John Prats, and Isabel Oli in her daughter's baptismal.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban hosted a star-studded baptismal for her baby Amila with fiance Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram account, Angelica posted photos of the baptismal unveiling celebrity ninongs and ninangs such as Kim Chiu, Judy Ann Santos, Bela Padilla, Glaiza de Castro, Ketchup Eusebio, Cherry Pie Picache, John Prats and Isabel Oli.

"Presenting, the ninongs & ninangs of Bean," she captioned the post. 

In another post, Angelica posted a video showing how happy they were in the event. 

"Thank you for making this celebration go smoothly, stress free and super fun filled afternoon for our daughters christening," she said. 

Since giving birth last September, Angelica would update her fans about her journey as a first-time mom, including breastfeeding and nursing her daughter. 

Angelica said back then, in an interview, that she would give up everything for her firstborn. 

Recently, she tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself from Greg and Amila. 

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19 

