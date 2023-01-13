^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 2:51pm
Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19
Litrato nina Angelica Panganiban (kaliwa), nobyong si Gregg Homan (gitna) at anak nina si Amila Sabine (kanan)
Mula sa Instagram account ni Angelica Panganiban

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban said she misses her family after she tested positive for COVID-19.

In her Instagram account, Angelica posted a screenshot of her video call with fiance Gregg Homan and their baby daughter Amila. 

“Nauubusan na 'ko ng positive thoughts, pls send help,” she captioned her post. 

“I miss you family @gregg_homan,” she added. 

Since giving birth last September, Angelica updates her fans about her journey as a first-time mom including breastfeeding and nursing her daughter. 

Angelica said back then, in an interview, that she will give up everything for her firstborn. 

RELATED: Angelica Panganiban shares breastfeeding journey, warns fans about fake FB page 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa opens up about &lsquo;good, not failed, relationship&rsquo; with Jake Cuenca

Kylie Verzosa opens up about ‘good, not failed, relationship’ with Jake Cuenca

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
For Kylie Verzosa, her romantic relationship with Jake Cuenca led to a breakup not because it didn’t work out but instead,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she almost quit showbiz but now realized that she’s meant to be an actress.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jose Javier Reyes says local film industry survival should be a priority before Oscars

Jose Javier Reyes says local film industry survival should be a priority before Oscars

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran director Jose Javier Reyes believed that the survival of the local film industry should be a priority before making...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer of its first-ever Filipino original movie "Ten Little Mistresses,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actress-singer Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram after taking a self-imposed break from the app that lasted more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Tom Hanks react

Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Tom Hanks react

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who attended a high-profile awards...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with