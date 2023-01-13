Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban said she misses her family after she tested positive for COVID-19.

In her Instagram account, Angelica posted a screenshot of her video call with fiance Gregg Homan and their baby daughter Amila.

“Nauubusan na 'ko ng positive thoughts, pls send help,” she captioned her post.

“I miss you family @gregg_homan,” she added.

Since giving birth last September, Angelica updates her fans about her journey as a first-time mom including breastfeeding and nursing her daughter.

Angelica said back then, in an interview, that she will give up everything for her firstborn.

