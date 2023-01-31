^

Entertainment

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 6:15pm
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay went viral on January 30, 2023 after Ellen's Philippine flag post.
Ellen Adarna via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social media users as the couple's response to the Chinese sign outside of their neighbor's gate. 

The Instagram Story can no longer be viewed on Ellen's account but several media outlets and netizens were able to save a copy. 

In the video, Derek can be seen hanging the Philippine flag outside their home while Ellen is heard conversing in Bisaya. While Derek was putting up the flag, the camera zooms to the Chinese sign.

Ellen wrote as text overlay to her IG story: "I like the view (laughing with tears emojis) #proudpinoy. Patriotic." She tagged Derek in her post. 

According to one social media user, the sign roughly translates to: “May good luck arrive at these doors each year. And may all things be gradually fulfilled to your heart’s desires.”

Social media users were quick to comment on Ellen's viral post. 

Host and content creator Richard Juan retweeted a related post and airs his sadness over the "unwelcoming actions" against Chinoys (Chinese Filipinos) in the country. 

RELATED: Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

DEREK RAMSAY

ELLEN ADARNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
On the second part of his interview in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" today, the actor-comedian has confirmed the rumor and speculation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You don&rsquo;t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta wished KC to find her true love. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders&nbsp;

Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Joong Ki's announcement quashes hopes that there could still be a reunion for "Song Song couple," his love team with "Descendants...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's best to part ways': Lovi Poe as the husband beater in internationally-acclaimed film 'Latay'

'It's best to part ways': Lovi Poe as the husband beater in internationally-acclaimed film 'Latay'

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
She hasn’t experienced domestic violence, but actress Lovi Poe knows where it is coming from. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
Exclusive

In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 43 minutes ago
From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing...
Entertainment
fbtw
How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
As initially reported by news outlet Dispatch, Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders first met in Italy while the Korean...
Entertainment
fbtw
'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The boatman Elias (Rocco Nacino) thought to have died as written in the last chapter of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023

Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
The Miss World Organization has announced that its 71st edition will take place in May 2023.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador open to reprising 'Darna' roles in the future

WATCH: Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador open to reprising 'Darna' roles in the future

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
As the Kapamilya show "Darna" enters its final two weeks, the series' stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador have not closed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with