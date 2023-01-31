Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay went viral on January 30, 2023 after Ellen's Philippine flag post.

MANILA, Philippines — Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social media users as the couple's response to the Chinese sign outside of their neighbor's gate.

The Instagram Story can no longer be viewed on Ellen's account but several media outlets and netizens were able to save a copy.

In the video, Derek can be seen hanging the Philippine flag outside their home while Ellen is heard conversing in Bisaya. While Derek was putting up the flag, the camera zooms to the Chinese sign.

Ellen wrote as text overlay to her IG story: "I like the view (laughing with tears emojis) #proudpinoy. Patriotic." She tagged Derek in her post.

According to one social media user, the sign roughly translates to: “May good luck arrive at these doors each year. And may all things be gradually fulfilled to your heart’s desires.”

LOL! wawa d neighbor just wishing everyone a prosperous new year! d cguro nabigyan si Derek ng tikoy????? pic.twitter.com/1PhnNgxM5C — ??atteo Altenor (@MALT_ph) January 30, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on Ellen's viral post.

Host and content creator Richard Juan retweeted a related post and airs his sadness over the "unwelcoming actions" against Chinoys (Chinese Filipinos) in the country.

The sad truth is, despite HUNDREDS OF YEARS of history in the Philippines, it’s the unwelcoming actions like this that makes us Chinoys feel like we STILL don’t belong here ????#ProudChinoy ???????? https://t.co/oDWPba1zTS — ??? RICHARD JUAN ???? (@richardjuan) January 30, 2023

The Chinese characters shown in the display are for tradition and good luck. What Ellen Adarna did is just misguided patriotism — Compsognathus (@tatarotaroo) January 30, 2023

