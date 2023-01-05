'Wala pong involved na ibang tao': McCoy de Leon confirms breakup with Elisse Joson

Celebrity couple McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson with their daughter Felize in a post on November 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Actor McCoy de Leon confirmed his breakup with Elisse Joson as he issued a public apology on Wednesday.

In his Instagram story, McCoy denied that he's the one in the leaked conversation on social media.

“Sorry po, pasensya na po sa inyong lahat… Hindi po totoo ‘yung mga convo na kumakalat, hindi po ako ‘yun. Pasensya na po ulit,” McCoy wrote.

A photo of her and TikTok influencer Mary Joy Santiago made rounds online. McCoy, however, denied that the reason behind the split was a third party.

“Wala pong involved na ibang tao sa pinaka rason kaya kami naghiwalay. Sana po maniwala po kayo,” he said.

“Hindi ko po intensyon na manakit ng tao o manloko. Sadyang dumating lang po sa point na sobrang bigat lang ng problema kaya po ako sumuko,” he added.

McCoy and Elisse first met as housemates in the "Pinoy Big Brother Lucky 7" edition in 2016. They eventually become a couple after the show.

Two years later, Elisse confirmed that they have broken up. In March 2020, they got back together as they welcomed their daughter Felize in April 2021.

