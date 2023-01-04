^

Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 12:34pm
Combination photo shows McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson together with their daughter.
Instagram / mccoydeleon

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users accused McCoy de Leon of cheating on Elisse Joson with a Tiktok influencer. 

McCoy was one of the trending topics on Twitter this morning after a photo of him with influencer Mary Joy Santiago surfaced online. 

Breakup rumors between McCoy and Elisse started last December after netizens observed that the couple had no post about each other on social media. 

McCoy and Elise have a one-year-old daughter named Felize McKenzie.

Here are some Twitter post about the alleged cheating of McCoy. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

