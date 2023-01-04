Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

Combination photo shows McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson together with their daughter.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users accused McCoy de Leon of cheating on Elisse Joson with a Tiktok influencer.

McCoy was one of the trending topics on Twitter this morning after a photo of him with influencer Mary Joy Santiago surfaced online.

Breakup rumors between McCoy and Elisse started last December after netizens observed that the couple had no post about each other on social media.

McCoy and Elise have a one-year-old daughter named Felize McKenzie.

Here are some Twitter post about the alleged cheating of McCoy.

CHEATER EXPOSED!

MCCOY AND MARY JOY SANTIAGO



Hindi mo to deserve Ellise pic.twitter.com/9lxxrKL9cp — misha (@mishamicka) January 3, 2023

WHAT THE FUCK? MCCOY DE LEON AND ELISSE? KADIRI. NATURINGANG MAY ANAK NA TANGINA NAKUHA PA MAG LOKO???? KADIRI TALAGA MGA LALAKE. — ?? (@deinstyb) January 4, 2023

Sayang lang paghanga ko sa kanya, akala ko totoong mabait, mapagmahal sa pamilya marespito, puro kasinungalingan lng pala lahat. McCoy de Leon huwad, maka dios kuno hy.. sinungaling.. — Hsiren Hjmon (@HsirenH) January 4, 2023

Eto pala yung kabet ni McCoy De Leon. Pinagpalit sa influencer? Mas maganda pa si Elisse diyan.



Ano na McCoy? May anak ka na nanloko ka pa? pic.twitter.com/8sjfr1xk0c — Charl?sanity (@charlesanity37) January 3, 2023

Did McCoy De Leon cheated on Elisse Joson?



From Deleter to Cheater? Hahaha. — Charl?sanity (@charlesanity37) January 3, 2023

But srsly the audacity of Mccoy De Leon to cheat even after having a child to Elisse is insane to me — idk (@abcdumps__) January 3, 2023

LITERAL NA PINAKADYOSA NA SI ELISSE JOSON SA LAHAT!!! JUSKO NAMAN MCCOY DE LEON, PAANO???! — HULYA KWEENTES (@ainskiee) January 3, 2023

Hahayssss.. the world is full of cheaters indeed. @MccoyDeLeon kung totoo mn na Ikaw to or totoo tong issue na toh; na sa GODDESS ka na 'pre. Pero pumunta ka pa talaga sa ibang landas. pic.twitter.com/ntrR8DDdb2 — Deandara (@KissesDeandara) January 3, 2023

