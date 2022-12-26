David Licauco teases more 'kilig,' tears for 'Filay' in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Fidel (David Licauco) finally confesses his feelings for Klay (Barbie Forteza) last week in the hit historical portal fantasy drama "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco revealed that the confession scene of "Filay" in the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra" last week is just the beginning of many more kilig scenes — and tears — for the beloved TV tandem.

David indulged Philstar.com in a more than 30-minute long candid interview of what was supposed to be a short interview in between one of his breaks. He even extended it while waiting for his next appointment.

"'Yung kagabi (Fidel's confession of love) is patikim pa lang 'yun e. Like, one page out of five lang 'yun e," he revealed during the interview last Wednesday.

David plays Fidel de los Reyes, the bestfriend of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo). His relationship with Klay (Barbie Forteza) is best described in the romance genre as "enemies to lovers." Well, many fans of their tandem called Filay hope so.

They started out constantly bickering because of their different backgrounds — Fidel grew up in a patriarchial, regimented society during the Spanish colonial era while Klay is a 21st century nursing student who gets transported into the world of Dr. Jose Rizal's novel, "Noli Me Tangere," set in the said period.

They still continue to bicker, or what the fans call "bardagulan," but with 60 episodes aired so far and countless adventures or misadventures together with their friend Ibarra, it could not be helped that one of them begins to see the other's redeeming qualities. Thus, last week's viral confession scene.

"I would say, ang dami naming eksena na parang, 'Uy, grabe ito ah. Maraming kikiligin dito. Maraming matutuwa dito.' Basta marami," he revealed and then quickly added, "Maraming iyak na ako. Maraming sad na moments na."

Should Filay fans and viewers of the show worry about the fate of Fidel and Klay? Will Klay reciprocate his feelings? Will they ever progress into something more? And on a related note, will he and Barbie finally now get to end up together as a couple on TV after their characters' failed romance or pairing in "Heartful Cafe" (2021) and "Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune" (2022)?

"I think matutuwa 'yung Filay. Ang nababasa ko pa lang naman ay hanggang Week 15 pa lang naman e. Hanggang Week 20 kami. Hindi ko alam anong plano nila pero until Week 15, ina-assure ko na lalayag pa rin ang Team Filay," David said.

In a more recent episode, it is revealed that he sang Filay's OST (official soundtrack) titled "Kailangan Kita," which was used in another kilig scene where they had their "first kiss."

He also shared that he likes watching TikTok edits (fan-made music videos or clips), some of which he actively likes and leaves comments on. He also checks out fan theories, and yes, he is aware that there are some theories about him being Professor Torres (Lou Veloso), Klay's instructor who made it possible for her to get inside the book.

"Honestly, as a fan of the show, kasi I'm also a fan of the show, it would be amazing if Fidel goes to the present world," he said.

As for him and Barbie reuniting in another show or movie after "Maria Clara at Ibarra," David has some good news.

"May mga offer pero hindi ko rin sigurado, baka busy si Barbie. Hindi ko alam kung tinanggap na niya. Pero 'yung teleserye, sure na 'yun," he revealed.

When prodded for hint of their follow-up project, he said it will be a "remake."

