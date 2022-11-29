'Panalo pa rin tayo': Maymay Entrata a winner at Star Magical Christmas white carpet despite MTV EMAs loss

Actress Maymay Entrata at the Star Magical Christmas Party

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata expressed her joy on being nominated recently at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) though she fell short in winning the top Asian Act category.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the Star Magical Christmas Party last weekend, Maymay said she’s proud of representing the country in the music fest abroad.

“Masasabi ko, panalo pa rin tayo. Kasi ni-represent ko po buong Pilipinas po. Nakaka-proud lang kasi kahit baguhan lang po ako sa music, isa po ako sa napili sa EMA,” Maymay said.

She thanked everyone for supporting her at the MTV EMA.

“Sobrang laking pasasalamat ko po sa lahat ng mga bumoto. Mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Sa lahat ng Maymay family na everyday talaga nakikita ko po talaga 'yung pagsisikap nila,” she said.

Maymay was nominated for her song “Amakabogera.” She said she will release a new single early next year.

“Alam naman po lahat ng mga sumusuporta sa akin na dalawa po talaga 'yung passion ko, 'yong music at acting,” she said.

South Korea's Tomorrow X Together (TXT) beat Maymay at the recently concluded MTV EMA 2022 as the Best Asia Act.

MTV EMA announced on its official Twitter account that the Korean boyband won.

"Congrats to Korea's @TXT_bighit, the 2022 #MTVEMA Best Asia Act!," it wrote.

