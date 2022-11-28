^

Entertainment

WATCH: Jose Mari Chan, Issa Litton funny exchange over Chan’s number of grandchildren

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was like a scene in Disney’s “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” when actress and host Issa Litton asked Filipino “Christmas icon” Jose Mari Chan how he spends his Christmas with his loved ones at last week’s Uniqlo Philippines Christmas showcase in Makati City.

“Do you sing together?” Issa quizzed, referring to Jose Mari and his family of singers often featured in his albums and were usually the inspirations and subjects behind his hits.

“We start the Christmas season by decorating and trimming the Christmas tree together! All my five children, my in-laws and also my apos!” Jose Mari said of his family’s Christmas tradition.

He then asked Issa, “Guess how many grandchildren do I have now?”

Issa replied, “Ten?” To which Jose Mari quickly retorted with, “Sobra ka naman!”

“Five children, two each, why not!” Issa defended her answer, making everyone roar in laughter.

Jose Mari then revealed: “Nine.”

“Almost there! Almost there!” Issa quipped.

“So we gather together. In fact, we’re gonna do it this coming Sunday (yesterday). We’re gathering together. We’re going to have food that they love all their lives. We’re gonna trim the Christmas tree,” Chan elaborated.

He then shared another interesting trivia: “We’ve had that tree since my children were little kids, so each of them has a special décor.”

At the launch, Jose Mari and Filipino pop rock band The Juans performed their hits and their collaboration jingle for Uniqlo Philippines’ holiday campaign.

“One of the most enduring Christmas traditions in the Philippines is gift-giving. It is the perfect way to show our love and care for each other. When we give to each other, we celebrate togetherness this holiday season. We hope that our special offers, promotions, and events in the coming weeks can add more warmth and comfort to everyone’s lives,” stated Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia. 

The Fall/Winter 2022 Collection of the Japanese brand’s LifeWear is called Today’s Classics. It includes wardrobe staples that have been redesigned to suit todays’ lifestyle. Customers can shop for warmer and lighter outerwear, stylish dresses and blouses, functional and comfortable bottoms, and HEATTECH items made from bio-warming material, providing warmth without bulk. It uses technology to convert body moisture into heat, keeping you comfortable all winter or in cool chilly climates. 

Holiday shopping can also be guilt-free as sustainability plays a key role in this season’s collection. Denim pieces require much less water during production and select jackets and fleeces are made from recycled plastic bottles. Personalize your gifts with gift charms that come in three designs – a gift box, Christmas tree and Christmas stocking, available in-stores when customers get a paper bag or a gift bag along with their purchase. 

Customers can complete their Christmas shopping lists with mega sales across November and December. The Thank You Festival runs from November 25 to December 1, the brand’s way of showing its gratitude to customers who have shown their continued support and appreciation throughout the years. Wrapping up the shopping, and in time for any last minute gifting ideas, would be the 12.12 Shopping Fest from December 9 to December 15. During these key events, novelties such as a three-piece travel organizer, a cable organizer, and a planner will be given away.

Families can join the Kids Gift Giving Day this December 1 in the brand’s Westgate Alabang branch, where children can select items they’d like to give to their loved ones, and a child in need. To join, simply download the brand’s app where sign-ups would open toward the latter part of November. Followers can shop for LifeWear pieces in real-time on the livestream of Live Station Episodes for Thank You Festival on November 25 and 12.12 on December 9. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Why Jose Mari Chan thinks Philippine Christmas better than in US

‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs

ISSA LITTON

JOSE MARI CHAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

'Bayad ako': Xander Ford wants to personally apologize to Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media personality Xander Ford wanted to meet Kathryn Bernardo to ask for her forgiveness personally years after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

'Come back to us': Nawat apologizes as Miss Grand International now officially with Arnold Vegafria

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
"I hope that we can start again from today."
Entertainment
fbtw
'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

'May nagsarado ba?': Aljur Abrenica still loves Kylie Padilla, open to reunite with wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Aljur Abrenica is not closing his doors on the possibility of rekindling his romance with wife Kylie Padilla. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 teases news, sports and entertainment offerings for 2023

TV5 teases news, sports and entertainment offerings for 2023

By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
At the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent last Wednesday, Nov. 23, I attended the first live, face-to-face trade launch hosted by...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fame,' 'Flashdance' singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

'Fame,' 'Flashdance' singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Irene Cara, an Oscar-winning singer and actress who recorded the title tracks to the blockbuster 1980s movies "Fame" and "Flashdance,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 minutes ago
Leading artists of popular talent agency Star Magic walked the white carpet with their Christmas-inspired costumes at last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you, too': Julie Anne San Jose reveals true feelings for Rayver Cruz at JulieVerse concert

'I love you, too': Julie Anne San Jose reveals true feelings for Rayver Cruz at JulieVerse concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz delighted their fans when they said their "I Love Yous" to each other at their first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eva Le Queen, fans laud Michael V LGBTQ parody

Eva Le Queen, fans laud Michael V LGBTQ parody

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Comedy genius Michael V has yet again made the headlines with his parody of Morisette's hit "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" uploaded...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Elevated' Filipino food shines in new Kuya J, Chef Gino Gonzalez collaboration
Exclusive

'Elevated' Filipino food shines in new Kuya J, Chef Gino Gonzalez collaboration

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Elevated Filipino food experience is about being relevant."
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twist&nbsp;

Jason Momoa starrer 'Slumberland' brings tears, heartbreaking twist 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Hollywood star Jason Momoa showed two different sides of him these past few days: as the hunky actor who can pull off any...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with