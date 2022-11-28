WATCH: Jose Mari Chan, Issa Litton funny exchange over Chan’s number of grandchildren

MANILA, Philippines — It was like a scene in Disney’s “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” when actress and host Issa Litton asked Filipino “Christmas icon” Jose Mari Chan how he spends his Christmas with his loved ones at last week’s Uniqlo Philippines Christmas showcase in Makati City.

“Do you sing together?” Issa quizzed, referring to Jose Mari and his family of singers often featured in his albums and were usually the inspirations and subjects behind his hits.

“We start the Christmas season by decorating and trimming the Christmas tree together! All my five children, my in-laws and also my apos!” Jose Mari said of his family’s Christmas tradition.

He then asked Issa, “Guess how many grandchildren do I have now?”

Issa replied, “Ten?” To which Jose Mari quickly retorted with, “Sobra ka naman!”

“Five children, two each, why not!” Issa defended her answer, making everyone roar in laughter.

Jose Mari then revealed: “Nine.”

“Almost there! Almost there!” Issa quipped.

“So we gather together. In fact, we’re gonna do it this coming Sunday (yesterday). We’re gathering together. We’re going to have food that they love all their lives. We’re gonna trim the Christmas tree,” Chan elaborated.

He then shared another interesting trivia: “We’ve had that tree since my children were little kids, so each of them has a special décor.”

At the launch, Jose Mari and Filipino pop rock band The Juans performed their hits and their collaboration jingle for Uniqlo Philippines’ holiday campaign.

“One of the most enduring Christmas traditions in the Philippines is gift-giving. It is the perfect way to show our love and care for each other. When we give to each other, we celebrate togetherness this holiday season. We hope that our special offers, promotions, and events in the coming weeks can add more warmth and comfort to everyone’s lives,” stated Uniqlo Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia.

The Fall/Winter 2022 Collection of the Japanese brand’s LifeWear is called Today’s Classics. It includes wardrobe staples that have been redesigned to suit todays’ lifestyle. Customers can shop for warmer and lighter outerwear, stylish dresses and blouses, functional and comfortable bottoms, and HEATTECH items made from bio-warming material, providing warmth without bulk. It uses technology to convert body moisture into heat, keeping you comfortable all winter or in cool chilly climates.

Holiday shopping can also be guilt-free as sustainability plays a key role in this season’s collection. Denim pieces require much less water during production and select jackets and fleeces are made from recycled plastic bottles. Personalize your gifts with gift charms that come in three designs – a gift box, Christmas tree and Christmas stocking, available in-stores when customers get a paper bag or a gift bag along with their purchase.

Customers can complete their Christmas shopping lists with mega sales across November and December. The Thank You Festival runs from November 25 to December 1, the brand’s way of showing its gratitude to customers who have shown their continued support and appreciation throughout the years. Wrapping up the shopping, and in time for any last minute gifting ideas, would be the 12.12 Shopping Fest from December 9 to December 15. During these key events, novelties such as a three-piece travel organizer, a cable organizer, and a planner will be given away.

Families can join the Kids Gift Giving Day this December 1 in the brand’s Westgate Alabang branch, where children can select items they’d like to give to their loved ones, and a child in need. To join, simply download the brand’s app where sign-ups would open toward the latter part of November. Followers can shop for LifeWear pieces in real-time on the livestream of Live Station Episodes for Thank You Festival on November 25 and 12.12 on December 9. — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Why Jose Mari Chan thinks Philippine Christmas better than in US

‘Father Christmas’ Jose Mari Chan shares story behind viral holiday songs